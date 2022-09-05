Civil War Inside the GOP

'No Trump for GOP' Collage from Pubic Domain Images (Image by Meryl Ann Butler) DetailsDMCA
Liz Cheney isn't the only Republican breaking ties with the MAGATs.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes after McCarthy and McConnell on "Meet the Press" saying, "We have no leadership":
And Kinzinger says he will stump for any Democrat against anti-Democracy GOP candidates:
Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) said he thinks moderate Republicans are pushing back against MAGA Trump supporters to defend democracy. "This is mainstream [Republicans] versus MAGA," Maloney said on Fox News."The president has a duty to defend American democracy, and he is in agreement with leading conservative voices."
Last March, CNN reported that the wing of the Republican Party that has resisted TFG's takeover gathered in northern Virginia for a fundraiser for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was a special guest. Other attendees included: Former VP Dick Cheney, former Dept of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, former Virginia Reps. Barbara Comstock and Denver Riggleman, former Solicitor General Ted Olson, and longtime lobbyist Charlie Black, noting, "If you are looking for the Trump resistance, this is it. With a few additions who aren't scheduled to be at the fundraiser -- such as Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski -- these figures make up the public face of those within the Republican Party willing to stand up against the former president."
