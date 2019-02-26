 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

City of Xi'an and Why The New Chinese Silk Road Terrifies The West

By Andre Vltchek

2/26/19

Snow is falling on the wide sidewalks of the historic city of Xi'an, but people don't seem to be troubled by the bitter cold.

One of the oldest cities in China, Xi'an, is now vibrant, optimistic and stunningly beautiful. Sidewalks are paved with expensive stones and have more than enough space for pedestrians, electric bicycles, plants, trees and bus shelters.

Xi'an center
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA

Attempts by the Communist Party to turn China into an 'Ecological Civilization' are visible at every step: trees are revered and protected, comfortable walking is encouraged, while heavy duty, efficient and super modern public transportation is extremely cheap and ecological: the metro, and electric buses. All scooters are also electric, and so are the tricycles that are intended to transport passengers between the metro stations.

endless line of Xi'an electric public buses
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA
Compared to most Asian cities, but even to those in the United States and Europe, Chinese metropolises, including Xi'an, look like sort of urban areas of the future. But they are not 'impersonal', nor atomized. They are built for the people, not against them.

Xi'an is where the old Silk Road used to begin, connecting China to India, Central Asia and the Middle East.

It has a special significance and deep symbolism in Chinese history, and it is essential for China's present and future.

old gate of Silk Road
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA
Xi'an is the oldest of the four ancient capitals, and home to the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang. This tremendous world heritage site is a titanic symbol of loyalty, endurance and optimism. According to the legend, the entire tremendous army followed its commander to the other life, ready to defend him, to fight for him and if necessary, to offer the ultimate sacrifice. What does it all really mean? Is it just an emperor that these brave warriors are ready to sacrifice their lives for, with smiles on their faces? Or is it the nation, or perhaps even the entire humanity they are determined to defend?

Terracotta soldiers outside Xi'an
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA

Whatever it is, it is enormous, and seeing the sheer size of the monument sends shivers all over my body.

*

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Stan Crawford

Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 79 comments
My first time in Xi'an was in 1999 and the sky was purple, from all the coal burning going on. I have been back four times during my ten year stay in China, working at medical schools related to hospitals my great great grandfather built between 1866-1901, this is my website: namissions.com/

First off China has never been "Communist" as defined in the Marx/Engels "Communist Manifesto." Today, the PRC is more "Capitalist" than "Socialist." It's the unpatriotic, immoral, unethical Ronald Reagan's misguided domestic/foreign policies that laid the foundation for the PRC/CCP to now threaten the US economic/military interests and Taiwan. If Reagan had followed through on the Carter Energy Policy, then it would be the USA leading the world in fast-train and alternative energy use/research instead of China.

Once the BRI is developed across Eurasia/ME/Africa and C/S America, China will cut off the USA from its exports and markets; if humanity has that long. You write glowingly about Xi Jing Ping, who will either go down in history as a great leader, or responsible for the collapse of the PRC. His current "anti-corruption" campaign is more about removing those from power who threaten him.

China puts on-line 2-5,000MW coal fired power plants every week and is building over 100 nuclear power plants now. So China will still a world polluter for many decades to come. China's "Social Credit" score will be implemented around the world in the very near future and people's addiction to their cell-phone will be what keeps tabs on them; so no need for a micro-chip implanted in the forehead/wrist.

I managed to visit every province and most of its historical/cultural sights, from Harbin to Sanya and Shanghai to Kashi. Though I enjoyed my stay there I always felt half-the-country was following me where-ever I went.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 at 8:13:36 PM

