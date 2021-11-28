 
 
City-States of Ancient Greece?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
My Bottom-Up Glass blue print to empower Cities and States to be able to take care of itself. In Massachusetts Raytheon won't have a choice but to invest locally in Green Jobs, from Hemp on farms in I-owe-wa (?) plastics, textiles, paper and bio-fuel jobs we can produce from Hemp.

Bottom Up
Bottom Up
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

Public City-State Bank (funded in part by removing whole SS cap to get back what was they said they borrowed to fund MIC for next 40 years. Backing US Notes to Public Banks when a local plan has a chance to back US Notes. We can deal with small share holder stuff.) at Posts Office (doing lots of City Hall work) setups in the Spirit of Ancient Greece City State sets up back in Ancient Times. Funding buying into Worker Owned Companies modeled after Mondragon of the Basque in Spain, which owns its own Bank and College that trains its workers, who each have a vote on how company is run. Bottom-up empowerment keep profits local stuff.


Some kind of Public Cable-Internet Service can be built from this on local City State Levels. This system is a Ripoff that could pay to run a City.


We want the city to fund a Humvee Taxi for Pool-Dart Leagues Players. They do have great Mart White Little square White Bus Service can call a day ahead on for 50 cents. MART Senior Service could easily be expanded to keep these roads in hilly city from destroying cars left and right. I see abandoned cars filling up many parking lots so as to get them off the roads to be done over right. Maybe even a small trolley up main street and key hills.

Let me tell you of a Sailor Harry Bridges was his name. The same Bosses who tried to frame and deport him for 10 years are still in full control. But even the FBI ends up on our side this time. They can't deport 300 million people they know.

 

In another life back in the 80s in my 20, had worked as Union Electrician in a good part of this land. And the Union Brothers taught me well about how things should work for the regular Folks.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine
       -- Tom Paine

I've been after ways to keep profits local for decades it seems. What would the founders do with the TV? People could run it through Local Cable Service. I'm for electing everyone over 18 for mail in ballots with City Hall Post Office Set Ups with local Cops overseeing the counting.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021 at 9:21:01 PM

