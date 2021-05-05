 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Citizens of the Baltic States are not happy with foreign military

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 519988
Message Antanas Tubelis

Militarization of the Baltic region has an increasing impact on the population.

NATO exercises in the Baltic States are being carried out one after another. Shooting in the streets, broken fences and beating of locals are the signs of NATO exercises regularly held in the Baltic States.

It is well known that the largest NATO exercise "Defender Europe 21", will soon take place in Europe.

The upcoming exercise will cover 30 training areas in 12 European countries and will cover a vast territory from the Balkans to the Black Sea. Up to 30 thousand servicemen from 26 countries will take part in the training.

Despite the fact that the exercise will take place mainly in the South of Europe, some major events are planned to be held on the territory of the Baltic States. In addition, large-scale troop movements through the territories of the Baltic States should be expected.

It can be assumed that there will be a huge number of combat vehicles on the roads of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The Armed Forces officials admit that during the maneuvers, damage to roads, forests and fields is unavoidable. This happens all the time.

NATO exercises always cause a great discomfort to local residents. Many exercises are held right in the cities. People often complain about convoys of armored vehicles on the roads of cities and shooting near private houses, kindergartens, schools and hospitals. For example, such a situation was near Klaipeda during the "Brave Griffin - 2018" exercise. Many citizens then opposed military exercises within the city.

Unfortunately, NATO's exercises within the settlements can really threaten the life and health of citizens. In April 2019, not far from Adazi military base, an artillery shell suddenly fell and exploded into the garden of a local resident.

In addition, local people are very unhappy with the environmental pollution. So, in March 2019, there were many complaints about garbage around Adazi military base. The area was littered with disposable utensils, plastic bottles and bags of field rations.

The fact that foreign servicemen often do not behave in the appropriate way is well known to everyone. Such cases cause the strongest discontent among the locals. There are known cases of drunkenness, brawl, fights with local residents, police arrests, traffic accidents, property damage and even desecration of the national flag.

Such state of affairs increases the discontent of the local population. In the future, an increase in the number of foreign troops in the region and an increase in the number of exercises are foreseen, that can lead to protests of the local population against NATO exercises.

At the same time, according to surveys among the inhabitants of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, from 40 to 45 percent of the population do not associate NATO with protection of the country, or even view NATO as a threat. And these figures show a steady growth trend.

The Baltic Word

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Antanas Tubelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Born in Kaunas in 1981
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Freedom of speech as a threat to national security of the Baltic States

Nato membership of the Baltic States: incompetence and degradation of national security

NATO capabilities in Baltic region

Why NATO is dangerous for the Baltic States

Foreign troops in Lithuania instead of sovereignty

The main threat in Europe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 