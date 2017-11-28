Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Chuck Todd shows sexist disrespect for Nancy Pelosi / deference to GOP Senator (VIDEO)

Chuck Todd used most of his time interviewing Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Rob Portman on a singular subject, the sex harassment scandal gripping the nation. Ironically, he came over like a sexist as he interviewed Pelosi.

Chuck Todd was not shy in the manner in which he badgered Nancy Pelosi in a rather shallow interview, yet, he was deferential to Rob Portman on the same subject.

Chuck Todd badgers Nancy Pelosi in a sexist manner

It is ironic that as Todd is discussing a subject in which men have used their power over women, that he would attempt to manhandle the former Speaker and ostensibly the most influential female politician in the country. Worse, he does it with such ease. He continuously interrupts the former Speaker, badgers her as she attempts to answer his duplicate and pointless questions.

There was a stark difference in the manner in which he treated Rob Portman. He was almost deferential. He allowed Portman to finish his sentences. He even accepted non-answers from Portman unlike from Pelosi. Watching these interviews one right after the other showed the apparent bias in the manner in which he dealt with each politician.

Pelosi may have had the most memorable statement as she called out Chuck Todd for not including the Republican tax bill in his questions. She did not let Todd deter her from giving the truth behind the Republican tax cut scam. She effectively told Todd that he fell into the GOP trap by focusing on one issue.

The Republican tax cut scam is coming to a head probably sooner than later. Ignoring it on a Sunday news program is journalistic malpractice. We must call out the media as we hold them responsible.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

