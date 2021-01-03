Chuck Todd blunts GOP Sen: You didn't have the guts, to tell the truth, that this election was fair.



Chuck Todd was in rare form as he really took it to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI). While he gave the Senator latitude to talk a lot, he really pushed back at times in a necessarily insulting manner.

The Senator was brave to go on Sunday's national news program to defend the callous and unpatriotic attempt to overthrow the election or at least make it seem illegitimate.

Senator Johnson attempted to place blame on the media he accused of being biased towards Trump. He called out the FBI and others for not investigating Republican sycophant and enablers false allegations of fraud.

"You and your colleagues have created this controversy," Chuck Todd told the Senator. "We are locked into a destructive vicious circle as you outlined."

During the interview, Todd made it clear that the Republican enablers created a circular loop to wrap their followers into believing that there are huge allegations of fraud. It is all made up. Ironically the fraud that has been found thus far was perpetrated by Republicans in the name of Trump.

Chuck Todd ended the interview with a zinger.

"You have got to ask yourself," said Todd. "When you tell people a million times that something was stolen or something was a fraud. And then they believe it. I think you need to look in the mirror and ask why so many people believe it."

Chuck then summarily cut the Senator off and shut down the interview. While I would ha

ve been more challenging and not given the Senator as much bloviating time to spring more fallacies, all in all, Chuck Todd did a great job.