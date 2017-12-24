- Advertisement -

Christmas Eve and I received a wonderful Christmas present on the internet. It read "10 Wins for Animals in 2017 That Proves YOU are Making a Difference ." I don't feel well tonight but I am able to at last enumerate these 10 Wins which I found on One Green Planet . If interested, please go there for the whole post

Here are the 10 wins:

1. Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus Shuts Down.

2. Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating dog and Cat Meat.

3. Vancouver Banned the Sale of Puppy Mill Dogs and Cats in Pet Stores.

4. Animal Abuse is illegal in Lebanon.

5. Authorities Deny License Renewal for Horrific Zoo.

6. Guggenheim Removes Cruel Exhibit Featuring dogs trying to Fight Each other.

7. Vietnam Agrees to Close All Bear Bile Farms.

8. All Slaughterhouses in England Are Getting Cameras.

9. More areas are Banning Declawing Cats.

10. More and More Brands Are Going Fur-Free.

