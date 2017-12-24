Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Life Arts

Christmas Gift for Animal Lovers

By       Message Suzana Megles       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/24/17

Author 10457

From flickr.com: Caged Elephant {MID-215583}
Caged Elephant
(Image by Editor B)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Christmas Eve and I received a wonderful Christmas present on the internet. It read "10 Wins for Animals in 2017 That Proves YOU are Making a Difference." I don't feel well tonight but I am able to at last enumerate these 10 Wins which I found on One Green Planet . If interested, please go there for the whole post

Here are the 10 wins:

1. Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus Shuts Down.

2. Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating dog and Cat Meat.

- Advertisement -

3. Vancouver Banned the Sale of Puppy Mill Dogs and Cats in Pet Stores.

4. Animal Abuse is illegal in Lebanon.

5. Authorities Deny License Renewal for Horrific Zoo.

- Advertisement -

6. Guggenheim Removes Cruel Exhibit Featuring dogs trying to Fight Each other.

7. Vietnam Agrees to Close All Bear Bile Farms.

8. All Slaughterhouses in England Are Getting Cameras.

9. More areas are Banning Declawing Cats.

10. More and More Brands Are Going Fur-Free.

Truly for us who care about animals-this is just wonderful news. One Green Planet reminded us that we helped to make these amazing victories and even many more this past year. And they wrote that if we feel inspired-we should head over to One Green Planet's petition page and do more.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Suzana Megles

Become a Fan
Author 10457

(Member since Feb 2, 2008), 43 fans, 427 articles, 2202 comments, 88 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Merry Christmas David Pear. Thank you for the picture. Thank you for posting. God bless.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017 at 10:22:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 8 fans, 788 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Suzana Megles:   New Content

Good news also came from the Humane Society of the United States.
Thank you, Suzana. And feel better soon.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017 at 11:00:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Ron Nilson

Become a Fan
Author 70396
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 21, 2011), 9 fans, 44 articles, 2 quicklinks, 223 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Thank you Suzana. It helps to have encouraging news in a year that didn't have much news to feel good about. Merry Christmas.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 25, 2017 at 2:14:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 