Chris Hedges and Mr. Fish on the Cultural Requirements for Revolution

On the most recent episode of "On Contact," Chris Hedges talks to Dwayne Booth, aka Mr. Fish, artist and cartoonist, about the cultural requirement for revolution Mr. Fish's new book is "Nobody Left: Conversations with Famous Radicals, Progressives and Cultural Icons" about the end of dissent, revolution and liberalism in America. Among those featured are: Joan Baez, Wavy Gravy, Lewis Lapham, Paul Krassner, Tariq Ali, Robert Scheer, Dennis Kucinich, Norman Mailer, Howard Zinn, Abbie Hoffman, Jon Stewart and Lenny Bruce.

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

