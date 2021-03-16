Chris Hedges and Mr. Fish on the Cultural Requirements for Revolution

From Scheerpost
On the most recent episode of "On Contact," Chris Hedges talks to Dwayne Booth, aka Mr. Fish, artist and cartoonist, about the cultural requirement for revolution Mr. Fish's new book is "Nobody Left: Conversations with Famous Radicals, Progressives and Cultural Icons" about the end of dissent, revolution and liberalism in America. Among those featured are: Joan Baez, Wavy Gravy, Lewis Lapham, Paul Krassner, Tariq Ali, Robert Scheer, Dennis Kucinich, Norman Mailer, Howard Zinn, Abbie Hoffman, Jon Stewart and Lenny Bruce.