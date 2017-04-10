Reprinted from www.truthdig.com with permission (do not reprint without Truthdig permission)
|
|
|
- Advertisement -
|
The Pandora's Box of War
, Add to My Group(s)
|
Become a Fan
(428 fans)
Reprinted from www.truthdig.com with permission (do not reprint without Truthdig permission)
|
|
Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.
Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
Go To Commenting
|/* The Petition Site */
|The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
The Radical Christian Right and the War on Government
Why the United States Is Destroying Its Education System
Rise Up or Die
This Is What Resistance Looks Like
Hope, from now on, will look like this. Chris Hedges Speech Before Joining Anti War Vets in DC Civil Disobedience Action
The Most Brazen Corporate Power Grab in American History
Post Article Comment
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments
|
Want to post your own comment on this Article?