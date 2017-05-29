Refresh  

Chris Hedges: The Artist as Prophet - Truthdig

graffiti artists at Graffiti Pier in Philadelphia, PA
(Image by Rob Kall)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from www.truthdig.com

The Israeli writer and dissident Uri Avnery asked an Egyptian general how the Egyptians managed to surprise the Israelis when they launched the October 1973 war. The general answered: "Instead of reading the intelligence reports, you should have read our poets."

The deep malaise, rage and feelings of betrayal that have enveloped American society are rarely captured and almost never are explained coherently by the press. To grasp the savage economic and emotional cost of deindustrialization, the destruction of our democratic institutions, the dark undercurrent of nihilistic violence that sees us beset with mass shootings, the attraction of opioids, the rise of the militarized state and the concentration of national wealth in a tiny cabal of corrupt bankers and corporations, it is necessary to turn to a handful of poets, writers and other artists. These artists, who often exist on the margins of mass culture, are our unheeded prophets.

"What Kierkegaard, Dostoyevsky, Nietzsche, and most other prophets have in common is a strong ethical outlook and a heightened sensitivity to attitudes and morals--the obvious ones as well as those that lurk beneath the surface," the painter Enrique Martinez Celaya said in an essay. "They also share urgency. Prophets are not inclined to wait for the right time. Their prophetic vision demands action, leaving little room for calculation and diplomacy. Truth, for the prophets, is not merely a belief but a moral imperative that compels them to speak and act with little regard for convenience or gains. But prophets need to do more than speaking and acting, and it is not enough to be apocalyptic. Something must be brought forward."

All despotisms, including our own, make war on culture. They seek to manipulate or erase historical memory. This assault on memory, Martinez Celaya said, is "philosophical violence." It leaves us with a "sense of being a stranger, displaced, a sense of having no way to check where one comes from because something has been cut and removed."

When I recently interviewed Russell Banks, the novelist said, "It's remarkable to me, the speed which memory gets lost in America and perhaps elsewhere. The world has been so decentralized. No one lives with anyone older than they are, generally. It's only through memory that we can compare the present to anything else, to take its measure."

"If you can't take its measure then you can't judge it," he said. "You can't evaluate it. You can't take a moral position with regards to it."

Randall Jarrell in his essay "A Sad Heart at the Supermarket" calls our consumer culture "periodical."

"We believe that all that is deserves to perish and to have something else put in its place," he wrote. This belief, Jarrell said, is "the opposite of the world of the arts, where commercial and scientific progress do not exist; where the bone of Homer and Mozart and Donatello is there, always, under the mere blush of fashion, where the past--the remote past, even--is responsible for the way we understand, value, and act in, the present."

"An artist's work and life presuppose continuing standards, values stretched out over centuries of millennia, a future that is the continuation and modification of the past, not its contradiction or irrelevant replacement," he went on.

"The past's relation to the artist or man of culture is almost the opposite of its relation to the rest of our society," Jarrell wrote. "To him the present is no more than the last ring on the trunk, understandable and valuable only in terms of all the earlier rings. The rest of our society sees only that great last ring, the enveloping surface of the trunk; what's underneath is a disregarded, almost hypothetical foundation."

In his novel "Cloudsplitter," Banks tells the story of John Brown through the eyes of Owen, a son who survived the assault on Harpers Ferry and the aborted slave uprising.

"White Americans always say that John Brown was well intended but insane," he said in the interview. "Black Americans don't think that at all. They think he was heroic. From Malcolm X to Baldwin to whomever you want to ask. W.E.B. Du Bois' biography of Brown was the first biography of Brown that was sympathetic in any way. It's very interesting there's a racial divide on this man that is so extreme, yet no one disagrees about the facts. The facts have been known since 1859. No one has uncovered any new facts. But diametrically two views of history."

"It began in the 15th century with this power grab that required genocidal relations to people who were not white Europeans," he said. "It continues all the way to our present. You think of Shakespeare. The Moor becomes Caliban. The rise of the slave trade coincides exactly with that 10-year period [in which 'Othello' and 'The Tempest' were written]."

The artist makes the invisible visible. He or she shatters the cliche's and narratives used to mask reality.

"Whenever they talk about unemployment figures or the state of the economy, you read the comments [about the article]," the poet Linh Dinh said when I interviewed him earlier this year. "The comments are people howling and cursing the article. Most people know these articles are nonsense. If you're not fighting for your livelihood you tend to believe these articles."

"What's most disturbing is the hatred for these people, [the working class]," he told me. "The left always pretends to talk about the masses, the working class, but it really hates the working class. It doesn't pay any attention to the working class. It mocks their values."

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Tony Orlando

  New Content

It is frustrating having witnessed something important, and no one you know will listen. You go over this over and over in your mind, you write it down to ensure yourself that what happened is real. Then you back to the people who created the event to prove to them it is real. After articulating the situation, thus finding the words, you begin to put a face on this event. You can not help yourself, thus reaching out to tell "all" others you do not know.

As time moves on for them, it remains still for you. Only wanting acknowledgment of the event so you may heal from that pain. You become armed with words so you may break the trickery and deception. Your senses heightened, thus any other event in the future rings a loud bell. You feel like the canary in the coal mine chirping loudly to get other innocent people to run from this danger. You begin to realize that you are merely telling on the people who caused the pain, since they will not listen and stop. Others identify with your message because you have found the words which explains quite clearly what others have done in the shadows.

This hurts, and for some strange reason it makes a person try to belong. Friendship and love now become the most important things on Earth. Being accepted by another warm body to bring you out from the cold, this is what is missing. So you begin to try really hard to be accepted, even doing this to the unacknowledging people who hurt you. When you cry out to so many around you, often a few good ones come and step in, usually strangers. They tell you that staying in danger with those people, that I am concerned for your safety. Yet, you do not see this, all that is on your mind is for the truth to come out, and this event surely bringing all these people closer to one another as it should when dealing with situations with people who say they love you. So this goes on and on, reacting itself as though time does not move, you only have these new words you rightfully earned, and must be shared with everyone you meet.

It is important to realize that an artist does not just deal with sources of hatred, they also deal with love. Imagine a girl falling for a boy and this affects her so much that she can not sleep at night, has a hard time finding the motivation to leave this boy to go to work, even eating is a chore. All she wants to do is be at this boys side. A love like this deserves to be shared, and she will do this eagerly. But what happens when her parents are too busy to listen, her neighbor has just been through divorce sh she does not want to hear about love and another's happiness. Her friends at school are also having boyfriend problems so they project their faults toward her. She has by now spoken this love to so many, has thought about the words so well in her head. Now she finds herself telling strangers about how great it feels to be in love, that she thought before about love with others but this boy has shown her what love really is, why more than she thought before. In order to get this story out, she writes a poem, or a song and picks a band to play it for her. Again, so many young girls indetify with this girls message because no one has spent as much time as she has ion the topic. All she really wanted from her parents was for them to ask the boy's name. To ask her how does it feel the anticipation before going to meet him, what did you wear to the occasion?

Not always are we an artist for our own event. Edgar Rice Burroughs is a good example of this. His nephew dies in the militia during world war one. Edgar got his relative a job in the militia despite his nephews cognitive disability. After getting the news, this man probably told many people who he knows about what bothered him in this event and no one seamed to care, or help. So he further worked on these words, even researching the topic further to get better words so others will help. What he found out was that his nephew dies for no good cause that the war was like all wars, it was about greed and resources. I am sure after learning this a switch turned on in his head. Now, desperately there must be one who will listen who have loved me. By this time, he has managed the words to a point that he is an expert in war, and people not caring. He now can not help himself so he picks up a pen and writes down all that he can mustard and gives this to a greater, grander audience. The book was called Tarzan, and no body cared for this earth except for one man, his name was Tarzan. To fight off such screwed up in the head people like he had come across during his articulation of the subject, he decides to give this man powers so he may ask for further help from the animals; he has given him the voice he has not been successful himself, so that now all will listen and come help him. Now mind you, some of these are ferousious beings of the forrest, you have lions, elephants, even the cunning skill of the monkey.

So art is just a plain simple man or girl reaching out to tell on someone who has done wrong, and will not listen and stop. He may have the lyrics, yet his song voice has a lot to be desired. He may have a pen, yet poor rammer and spelling. He may even be telling the wrong crowds yet he is happy to get the experience of saying the words again but better this time. An artist is warning bell to all the others, and it says it very well.

You may be asking yourself why we call artists who kick out music albums, or one book after another? I don't believe that a single person has that many topics in his life where he was not listened to. One person probably has one thing that really bothers him. Maybe his books and songs are of a theme, not yet having all the right words in one song, so the next carries him over to another canvas where he can continue this articulation. Otherwise, this man is making songs merely for the money and it will show when the public opens up the wrapper to that album, and they will tune into another artist who actually has something to say.

So in domestic violence, rape by a parent, or a neighbor always being so cruel to you; a person just wants to get out of that situation, in order to do that another must believe them it is real. In order to heal and move on, the other can no longer have the luxury of denial. In todays world events, or should we say how things are going in our communities now days; we see this same mechanism here, like we are all about to become artists looking for the words to scribe our neighbor, our mother, our boss at work; and we just want this chaos to stop. If their denial is keeping us from getting there, if they are holding back love and progress then we must use truth to bust through the situation, often giving ourselves the illusion that this truth is like a super hero, or some magnificently powerful giant who as our friend will help push those people out of the way, to finally listen to me when I say stop.

Comic books, and religion use grandiose imagery to do just as I have said above. It is rumored that religion insetting more than political activist stories giving power to the individual at home to finally stand up to their boss, or the owner where they purchase things. That must mean business is a beast in itself, and that we need a bigger story, a bigger creature to push them back when I say I have had enough of your abuse in commerce. Now others particularly when thinking about their own self and greed, have used these innocent stories for their own purposes. Often it is used to hide from who they really are, to make them look good in the face of God I created to help me help others fight you in particular. I think this is the greatest travesty in this story, that an artist got ripped off by the very man the story was to fight against.

You want to know about miracles. I will tell you my own experience. I have saved my best friends child from drowning in the ocean, I have given a stranger as bed in my mom's home as a young boy; but the real miracles are little segments of others story which makes me feel something inside and I cry when that happens. Often this is a movie where the little guy finally wins in the story, sort a dog helps a boy when he is exposed out in the real world and in danger. It is the events which normally others get their way and the ones who should gain ends up losing. I cry during miracles.

A person will tell me I talk too much. You know before the event I was very shy, hardly talked at all. I mainly watched things, and learned from them. Then I realized after another hurting me that I too am important, and no longer should I just watch others having life, that there should be enough life to go around and I get my part too. That is how others who are selfish do that to another, their self importance is so important that I can not even breathe. Even their control since their life is out if control they control mine. So hardly am I even in this story of this earth, it has been and they would like it to be always about just them. Even the time I spend articulating their situation projected on me an innocent bystander, a scapegoat; I end up wasting more of the time on them instead of doing things that are outside of this experience. A therapist said I was still a little boy, I never been married, never having a girlfriend, never being a father; so many rituals that I have not experienced and I am left in a place where it feels like time has stopped for me until they acknowledge what they have done.

You want to know who the elite really are, they are the people who hold the hammer over each of us, holding us back from life. I dint care about another far away, or a man who is richer than the elite I know. I am sure that person who has a bigger lifestyle also is dealing with his children how he has surpassed them like how I have been held down. So we each need to stand up for ourselves, that is the whole reason why we desperately try to confront, find the words to better do that, even look outward to strangers for a helping hand to handle the people who say they love us. I know what it feels like to have a president make promises, to ignore me, my president is my family. It is time we relabel what politics is. Howard Zinn tried to do this but I feel he left before his time, before he finished his articulation. Politics is community, our block on this street. And as he has shown us our history is all on this block from ordinary people their own voices, their own lies and promisses, and my own checks and balances like what was promised in that weak letter claiming others far away would take care of me and they call them selves a government, I call them too far away to really help me and my block. Sopolitics we find as time moves on, is nothing more than the collective voice in my head explaining what I want to change. I have gone first, just as all artists have already began the journey or honesty. Since a person who does bad always seams to blame the other for this, I was left feeling all my life that this was my fault. It did not help that these people hurt me phycically, and verbal to the point that I feel worthless, hopeless, helpless, unlistenful. What this does to a person is it makes them later be alive, not superficial, not careless, often even feeling afraid to step somewhere because I know how it hurts to be trampled on. Humbleness makes th fibers of our organ called the heart, and any man who acts like he nows something he better be an artist about his one topic. If he can not get control of himself, and he contontinues to act out and try to control me when I am just starting to get a life for me; he better have an escape route planned because it will not just be this artists who chases him down the street.

Chris, I like the article you just wrote here, and it is no surprise that you are here at this time and space reaching out with this particular articulation while reaching out to a greater, and grander audience whom some of us care and have already been working on correcting what is wrong with this country. If it makes you feel more at ease, know this csxountry is nothing more than just a bunch of neighborhood blocks, and these streets are talking now because of people like me will not let them do anything else but that. Denial is no longer an excuse for a problem that goes on for so long. Now I would understand if another was shocked and awed, in deep denial. But that man we are talking about is missing people lie you and me Chris to help me get past this loss. I bet every person who is selfish is a person who was hurt when they were a kid, so it has been a while since they found a real person who cares, who phuycially will help that man. This is the reason why I stayed so close to my family even after I found the words and they still have not stopped or acknowledged what they have done. I feel throws people are in need even more than myself because I did deal with this situation, and they have not.

So look at out problem as Leanardo Di Vinci, and Buck Minster Fuller would do. Remove all that you have learned from a sick society thinking they know the way; and use common sense, pressure, and love so we may one day actually have the desire for imagery which leads us to a place that looks different than all of this. You have to want it really bad, you have to be willing to make yourself vulnerable to others, you have to sacrifice what you like most in order to even get thoughts like mine, and yours.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 7:31:55 PM

Tony Orlando

Now you know why a real activist can not stop, he has to speak out, doing this the rest of his life. It is because he is an artist. It is also why a man can not run away and move to another country when things get bad in his. An artist will quickly pick up on the fact that the new country he has moved to has the same broken mechanics in place. You can not run far enough away, so it is better to learn how to deal with people who are around you, in the place where you are now.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 7:41:24 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 