Chris Hedges: Going to the Daytime Emmys

Chris Hedges
Reprinted from www.truthdig.com

PASADENA, Calif.--After fumbling with a thin piece of black silk for half an hour in front of a YouTube video called "How to Tie the Perfect Bow Tie" and achieving only marginal success, I went to the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards. I was nominated for outstanding information talk show host. The other nominees were Steve Harvey and the hosts of "The Chew," "The Dr. Oz Show, "Larry King Now" and "The Kitchen." Harvey won.

I made my way down the red carpet ignored, thankfully, by the gaggle of press whose questions revolved around two themes--how do you feel to be here and tell us what you are wearing. The celebrities, mostly soap opera stars, had the generic attractiveness found on movie and television screens, some of it clearly enhanced through surgery and injections, and the bubbly effervescence we expect from entertainers.

"I dreamt about coming here as a little kid and now here I am," Ross Mathews, a judge on RuPaul's "Drag Race," told Red Carpet TV. "I get to present tonight. Best game show. This is a moment, a day, I'll never forget."

I looked at the reporters and television crews behind the rope that stretched the length of the carpet and wondered what the ratio is between reporters in the United States who cover entertainment and fashion and reporters who cover the poor. I'm sure it is a bleak statistic.

After my ticket was examined, I was ushered into a hall with my fellow nominees, none of whom I recognized with the exception of Larry King, and was served champagne and snacks such as pita bread, hummus and olives.

Then we were hectored into the neighboring Pasadena Civic Auditorium by frequent public address announcements that counted down the minutes until the show began. We took our seats. The lights dimmed. The awards ceremony started.

"I'm definitely feeling the love right now," Mario Lopez, a host of "Extra," said to his Emmy co-host, the comedian Sheryl Underwood. "Are you feeling the love, Sheryl?"

"I'd like to feel the love, Mario," Underwood, a host on "The Talk," said. "What are you doing after the show?"

"Let's talk about that later," he answered.

"What do I have to do?" she asked. "Buy your wife a refrigerator?"

This kind of banter, usually with a much older man making sexual overtures to a young woman, is classic vaudeville. In an age of gender equality, it was updated for a 53-year-old woman and a man 10 years her junior. Underwood told Lopez he might be tied up with his own tie later.

"Is he gorgeous or what, ladies?" she asked. The audience cheered.

"Twitter is my second home," she said. "My Twitter handle is @sherylunderwood. I have close to 1 million followers. How many do you have, Mario?"

"I'm not a big social media person," he replied. "But I think the last time I checked I have around 1.3 million followers on Twitter."

"You just had to brag," she said. "I need to get me more Twitter followers. Step aside, Mario. I need to beg. I need everyone watching to follow me @sherylunderwood. Follow me right now. I need you to follow me. By the time this show is over, we'll see who has the most followers. In fact, Mario, let's make a deal. Whoever has the most followers at the end of the show has to have sex with the one who has the least. That's a win-win for me either way. And let me tell you, Mario, there's not enough baby oil in Pasadena for what's going to happen to you tonight."

This one joke conceit dominated the night.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

b. sadie bailey

i had to choke down the nausea and bile when i read all the sick banter you had to witness at the 'daytime emmies' - where, of course, your show wouldn't have a chance in what passes as "culture" in this country. Once again, I'm profoundly grateful that i have not owned a TV since 1979; along with horrified that things have devolved to this point for this dying empire.

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5:19:58 PM

Tom Huckin

Neil Postman foresaw all of this in his 1985 classic, Amusing Ourselves to Death, subtitled Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business.

Postman describes his book as an update on Aldous Huxley's 1932 Brave New World. As he puts it, "Huxley feared the truth would be drowned in a sea of irrelevance, . . that we would become a trivial culture, preoccupied with some equivalent of the feelies, the orgy porgy, and the centrifugal bumble puppy [i.e. the soap operas and daytime TV shows of his day]

Comparing Huxley and George Orwell, Postman writes: "In 1984, people are controlled by inflicting pain. In Brave New World, they are controlled by inflicting pleasure. In short, Orwell feared that what we hate will ruin us. Huxley feared that what we love will ruin us. This book is about the possibility that Huxley, not Orwell, was right."

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:17:53 PM

