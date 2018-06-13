- Advertisement -

As we continue to destabilize the Middle East, lending huge support to dictatorships, Israel and the IDF shooting and cheering about killing even harmless children, it is well worth listening to or watching this speech by Chris Hedges. He clearly describes the Trump Administration, with words that would be near impossible to improve on. A half hour video I am labeling "Must Watch." It makes me cringe, even knowing as much of it as I already do.

I hadn't seen this before on OEN, and if it was posted here before, my apologies.

(Article changed on June 13, 2018 at 17:09)