Chris Hedges Dismantles the Trump Administration, in video labelled "best ever."

By Daniel Geery

As I think most readers on OEN are aware, Chris Hedges is one astounding individual. Though I've had minor complaints, they are vastly overshadowed by Chris' experience, history, and writing ability. I note that he left the New York Times as a journalist long ago, when they failed to print the truth, while Bush and the MSM, including and especially the Times, led us into the Iraq War, now with 2.4 million dead, according to Medea Benjamin (my last recollection).

As we continue to destabilize the Middle East, lending huge support to dictatorships, Israel and the IDF shooting and cheering about killing even harmless children, it is well worth listening to or watching this speech by Chris Hedges. He clearly describes the Trump Administration, with words that would be near impossible to improve on. A half hour video I am labeling "Must Watch." It makes me cringe, even knowing as much of it as I already do.

I hadn't seen this before on OEN, and if it was posted here before, my apologies.

(Article changed on June 13, 2018 at 17:09)

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

b. sadie bailey

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


Chris Hedges has been speaking truth to power for decades since he was a war correspondent during the U.S. abominations in Central America; he knows his history.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 at 7:10:33 PM

