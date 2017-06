Chris Hedges

(Image by theNerdPatrol) Permission Details DMCA



Published on Mar 14, 2017 Truthdig columnist and Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges addresses fascism and the rise of the Trump war machine in the keynote speech at the "After Trump and p*ssy Hats" event in Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 3, 2017.

Introductions by Cecilia Point of the Musqueam First Nation and Lee Lakeman of Vancouver Rape and Women's Relief Shelter.