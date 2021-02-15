Chris Hedges: Cancel Culture, Where Liberalism Goes to Die

From Scheer Post

Elites and their courtiers who trumpet their moral superiority by damning and silencing those who do not linguistically conform to politically correct speech are the new Jacobins.



(Image by Mr. Fish/Scheer Post) Details DMCA



The Rev. Will Campbell was forced out of his position as director of religious life at the University of Mississippi in 1956 because of his calls for integration. He escorted Black children through a hostile mob in 1957 to integrate Little Rock's Central High School. He was the only white person that was invited to be part of the group that founded Martin Luther King Jr.'s Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He helped integrate Nashville's lunch counters and organize the Freedom Rides.

But Campbell was also, despite a slew of death threats he received from white segregationists, an unofficial chaplain to the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. He denounced and publicly fought the Klan's racism, acts of terror and violence and marched with Black civil rights protestors in his native Mississippi, but he steadfastly refused to "cancel" white racists out of his life. He refused to demonize them as less than human. He insisted that this form of racism, while evil, was not as insidious as a capitalist system that perpetuated the economic misery and instability that pushed whites into the ranks of violent, racist organizations.

"During the civil rights movement, when we were developing strategies, someone usually said, 'Call Will Campbell. Check with Will,'" Rep. John Lewis wrote in the introduction to the new edition of Campbell's memoir "Brother to a Dragonfly," one of the most important books I read as a seminarian. "Will knew that the tragedy of Southern history had fallen on our opponents as well as our allies ... on George Wallace and Bull Connor as well as Rosa Parks and Fred Shuttlesworth. He saw that it had created the Ku Klux Klan as well as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. That insight led Will to see racial healing and equity, pursued through courage, love, and faith as the path to spiritual liberation for all."

Jimmy Carter wrote of Campbell that he "tore down the walls that separated white and black Southerners." And because the Black Panther organizer Fred Hampton was doing the same thing in Chicago, the FBI which, along with the CIA, is the de facto ally of the liberal elites in their war against Trump and his supporters assassinated him.

When the town Campbell lived in decided the Klan should not be permitted to have a float in the Fourth of July parade Campbell did not object, as long as the gas and electric company was also barred. It was not only white racists that inflicted suffering on the innocent and the vulnerable, but institutions that place the sanctity of profit before human life.

"People can't pay their gas and electric bills, the heat gets turned off and they freeze and sometimes die, especially if they are elderly," he said. "This, too, is an act of terrorism."

"Theirs you could see and deal with, and if they broke the law, you could punish them," he said of the Klan. "But the larger culture that was, and still is, racist to the core is much more difficult to deal with and has a more sinister influence."

Campbell would have reminded us that the demonization of the Trump supporters who stormed the capital is a terrible mistake. He would have reminded us that racial injustice will only be solved with economic justice. He would have called on us to reach out to those who do not think like us, do not speak like us, are ridiculed by polite society, but who suffer the same economic marginalization. He knew that the disparities of wealth, loss of status and hope for the future, coupled with prolonged social dislocation, generated the poisoned solidarity that give rise to groups such as the Klan or the Proud Boys.

We cannot heal wounds we refuse to acknowledge.

The Washington Post, which analyzed the public records of 125 defendants charged with taking part in the storming of the Capital on January 6, found that "nearly 60 percent of the people facing charges related to the Capitol riot showed signs of prior money troubles, including bankruptcies, notices of eviction or foreclosure, bad debts, or unpaid taxes over the past two decades."

"The group's bankruptcy rate 18 percent was nearly twice as high as that of the American public," the Post found. "A quarter of them had been sued for money owed to a creditor. And one in five of them faced losing their home at one point, according to court filings."

"A California man filed for bankruptcy one week before allegedly joining the attack, according to public records," the paper reported. "A Texas man was charged with entering the Capitol one month after his company was slapped with a nearly $2,000 state tax lien. Several young people charged in the attack came from families with histories of financial duress."

We must acknowledge the tragedy of these lives, while at the same time condemning racism, hate and the lust for violence. We must grasp that our most perfidious enemy is not someone who is politically incorrect, even racist, but the corporations and a failed political and judicial system that callously sacrifices people, as well as the planet, on the altar of profit.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).