CNN's journalist Chris Cuomo put on a clinic on how reporters and hosts should question Donald Trump's spokespeople as their proclivity for lying is only second to the President's. Cuomo did not allow unfounded soliloquies or lies to take root without immediate pushback.

CNN's Chris Cuomo interviewed president Trump's deputy press secretary Raj Shah and called him out in real time as he lied.

Chris Cuomo challenged Raj Shaw about Trump disregarding Russia's involvement in the U.S. 2016 election.

"He has not even acknowledged that they interfered in the election," Cuomo said.

Shah immediately lied and Cuomo reminded him that Trump said it was a hoax to help Democrats cover up an election.

It was clear Shah was attempting to slip lies in as he told Chris he should check the transcripts of Trump's Asia trip. That was unnecessary. Everyone has heard the President ad nauseam, but Shah is trying to give an impression that the preponderance of the evidence is not there that the President is likely at minimum giving Russia a pass.

Cuomo did not let it slide. Moreover, he did not allow the spokesman to use word salads to change the meaning of what Trump did.

Chris pointed out that Trump said he believed Putin when he said he was not involved in the U.S. election. Shah said what the president said was that Putin "believed" what he was saying. Cuomo appropriately called him out for the word salad.

When Shah got into a trap, he started bloviating. Things then got testy.

"Please read the transcript," Shah said. "I beg."

An agitated Cuomo would have none of it.

"Don't beg Rah," Cuomo said. "Just answer the question."

Cuomo made a significant statement. The journalists already know the answers to the questions they are asking the guest. He made it clear for the audience to hear that Raj was not fooling him but lying to the American people. The contentious interview continued for a while. It ultimately made the administration look like what it is exactly. A corrupt and lying cabal.

One hopes this method of journalism spreads. It is a requirement if we are to stop Trump and his cohort from moving us closer to a fascist state.