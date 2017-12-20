Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

China shows its green roots on road to contradictions

By       Message Pepe Escobar     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/20/17

Author 73066
Become a Fan
  (177 fans)

From Asia Times

- Advertisement -
The country has become a major force in battling climate change and clearing up its own backyard by embracing clean energy vehicles

From commons.wikimedia.org: China hopes to solve its traffic and pollution problems by turning to green vehicles {MID-212747}
China hopes to solve its traffic and pollution problems by turning to green vehicles
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Modern China has been built on a series of "contradictions." At last month's 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, the Beijing administration identified a new "principal contradiction" which, in the framework of Sinicized Marxism, defines each period of the Middle Kingdom's fast-evolving social development.

Every Chinese Communist Party member knows by heart that during the Mao Zedong era the principal contradiction was between the proletariat and the bourgeoisie, as in outright class struggle.

During Little Helmsman Deng Xiaoping's era of reforms, the principal contradiction was between the "material and cultural needs of the people" versus "backward social production."

- Advertisement -

Now, with the CCP largely solving the problem of "backward social production," President Xi Jinping has framed the new principal contradiction "between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life."

And that includes, in Xi's own words, "demands for democracy, the rule of law, fairness and justice, security and a better environment."

Essentially, that means an economic boom on its own is no longer enough for China. What is needed is "well-rounded human development and all-round social progress" managed, of course, by the CCP.

- Advertisement -

China is at pains to stress it has become a responsible player when it comes to the environment. French President Emmanuel Macron never wastes an opportunity to stress how much he appreciates the country's stance on climate change.

Urbanization rolled out at breakneck speed, coupled with ecologically correct policies, has been the hallmark of an ultra-competitive industrial China 2.0.

Beijing is quite serious on imposing stricter regulations to rationalize the nation's industrial landscape. That, of course, is hardly surprising when 20% of agricultural land and 90% of subterranean water have been polluted to different degrees.

For example, the Yangtze, known historically as the "blue river," turned red near Chongqin in southwest China. Strict anti-pollution rules now apply for new industries and businesses.

In urban areas, state-owned companies have done well in selling land and rebuilding state of the art factories, as cities tend to fuse with industrial zones in selected clusters.

State incentives have certainly helped finance ultra-modern and eco-friendly factories. In parallel, turbo-charged investment from private enterprise has triggered new developments related to the digital economy.

- Advertisement -

Simultaneously, Beijing is targeting an upgrade of the real estate market and the environment. Then there are projections that by 2027, China could be the global leader on research and development when it comes to eco-friendly vehicles.

China officially wants to replace 40% of its current automotive fleet with eco-friendly trucks and cars in less than 15 years.

Starting in 2019, there will be progressive quotas in terms of sales of electric or hybrid vehicles, initially at 8%. If a brand does not reach the quota, it will be forced to pay heavy fines or buy carbon credits from competitors.

The new policy, of course, will boost the manufacture of de-carbonized vehicles, which is part of the Made in China 2025 initiative. For five years now, state subsidies have boosted the sector and helped fund extensive battery charging networks.

Chinese auto brand Geely recently launched the all electric Volvo Polestar model. Great Wall Motors, BAIC and BYD, or "Build Your Dreams," are also heavily involved in hybrid and electric vehicles.

An electric SUV sales boom is all but inevitable in the next five years as green vehicles start to dominate China's highways and cities. BYD has even invested US$1 billion in R&D to set up an electric monorail in Ningxia province.

Naturally, major foreign companies are desperate to get a slice of this market. Volkswagen, which sold 10.3 million cars in the country last year, plans to launch 30 different new energy models by 2025 with the help of its local partners.

In cooperation with Chinese Zotye Auto, Ford has invested 650 million on a new line of 100% rechargeable small cars, which should be in sales rooms next year.

Renault-Nissan has also joined forces with Dongfeng to build an electric low-cost model. And Tesla now faces stiff competition from electric start-up Nio, which happens to be backed by the online Chinese behemoth Tencent.

Nio's first mass-produced model, the ES8, was launched at the weekend. It costs around $67,765, compared to $126,470 for Tesla Model X. The ES8 is made to order, customizable and comes with an artificial intelligence system. It can be ordered through an app and the battery-charging plan costs only $181 a month.

Last year, only 500,000 electric cars were manufactured in China, which was about 2% of the total automotive market. The potential, though, is huge.

Indeed, it is highly probable that China will start exporting EVs en masse. In soft power terms that is bound to solidify the country's green credentials.

This would set an example not only for the Global South but for the whole planet. Once upon a time "principal contradictions" had to deal with bicycles. Now it has all gone electric.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Putin is driving Washington nuts

You Want War? Russia is Ready for War

Why Qatar wants to invade Syria

All aboard the New Silk Road(s)

It was Putin's missile?

Where is Prince Bandar?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 