China's involvement in Saudi-Iran detente signals shifting influence

Saudi Arabia has extended an invitation to Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi for an official visit, marking a significant step towards reconciliation between the regional rivals. The invitation comes as both nations have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and work towards easing long-standing tensions.



Riyadh cut diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2016 after its representative offices were stormed during demonstrations to protest against the execution of a Shia religious leader by the Sunni-majority kingdom. The two regional powers have been steadily reducing tensions in recent months, something they have said will help bolster security across the region.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during his visit to Tehran on Saturday, became the first senior Saudi official to make such a trip in approximately two decades. In a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, he emphasized the importance of building relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs. He also highlighted the significance of ensuring security in shipping corridors and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.



The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Tehran as the longtime rivals seek to end a diplomatic rift and restore ties after seven years of tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, at the foreign ministry on Saturday.



