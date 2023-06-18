China's involvement in Saudi-Iran detente signals shifting influence

(Image by Khamenei.ir) Details DMCA
Saudi Arabia has extended an invitation to Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi for an official visit, marking a significant step towards reconciliation between the regional rivals. The invitation comes as both nations have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and work towards easing long-standing tensions.
Riyadh cut diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2016 after its representative offices were stormed during demonstrations to protest against the execution of a Shia religious leader by the Sunni-majority kingdom. The two regional powers have been steadily reducing tensions in recent months, something they have said will help bolster security across the region.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during his visit to Tehran on Saturday, became the first senior Saudi official to make such a trip in approximately two decades. In a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, he emphasized the importance of building relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs. He also highlighted the significance of ensuring security in shipping corridors and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Tehran as the longtime rivals seek to end a diplomatic rift and restore ties after seven years of tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, at the foreign ministry on Saturday.
Prince Faisal further mentioned that he would be meeting Raisi to convey greetings from Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Additionally, he would extend their invitation for Raisi to visit Riyadh in the near future. This gesture signifies a diplomatic effort to foster closer ties and engage in meaningful dialogue between the two nations.
Iran has reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia, seven years after it was closed due to the diplomatic rift. The move came in accordance with a China-brokered agreement that Iran and Saudi Arabia signed in Beijing on March 10, which set a deadline of two months to reopen embassies in each country.
But experts say Fatih is more optimistic than the economic reality of the detente between the two countries, with the sanctions and high tensions with Washington continuing to be a major issue. With the rapprochement, Saudi Arabia and Iran want to try to take advantage of waning American influence in the region and strengthen relations with Beijing.
For its part, Beijing is making bold moves to grow its influence in the Middle East. According to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, "Although traditionally focused on economic engagement in the Middle East, in recent months China has indicated a greater willingness to engage in regional conflict mediation."
The Saudi-Iran normalization agreement, brokered in Beijing, speaks to China's growing involvement in regional political and security issues. Chinese officials have also expressed interest in de-escalating the Israel-Palestine crisis and renewing the Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, the United States appears to be shifting its strategic focus toward the Indo-Pacific and Eastern Europe.
With this in mid, will China replace the United States as the leading outside power in the Middle East?
Experts say China's newfound success as a peacemaker in the Middle East signals a shift for the communist country, which has traditionally hesitated from involving itself too deeply in efforts to resolve global conflicts. But this seems to be changing. In February, shortly before the Iran-Saudi talks concluded, Beijing launched its Global Security Initiative, with the aim of "peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation."
At present, numerous analysts observe that the United States, historically regarded as the foremost power broker in the Middle East, is experiencing a decline in influence. This decline can be attributed to several factors, including the US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, its inconsistent relationship with Saudi Arabia, and its protracted presence and tumultuous withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan. These actions have had an adverse impact on the credibility of the United States in the region, leading to a shift in the dynamics of power.
With waning US influence in the Middle East, China will continue to assert its own power and leadership and grow its influence among the major players in the region. Along with its Belt Road Initiative, China will continue to make headway westward as it strives to become a global superpower with far-reaching influence and respect.
The detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia signal a major change in the region and it is China that is controlling, encouraging, and manipulating it behind the scenes. The global order is shifting and while US influence is declining, China is at the forefront of it all.