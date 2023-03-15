Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 3/15/2023 at 8:36 AM EDT H2'ed 3/15/23

"China's leader Xi Jinping on Monday vowed to bolster national security and build the military into a great wall of steel, in the first speech of his precedent-breaking third term as president.

Speaking at the closing of the annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, Xi underscored the need to comprehensively modernize national defense and the military.

'We must build the People's Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests,' Xi told the nearly 3,000 delegates of the National People's Congress." - CNN March 13, 2023



President Kagame and President Xi Jinping of China Joint Press Conference | Kigali, 23 July 2018

(Image by Paul Kagame from flickr) Details DMCA



China's Steel Wall

Pray, do not roll over, cave, or simply sigh

But, rather raise a bellowing, hue and cry

Dollar banks beclown, careen, and crash

While, rising, rogue, pounding, tidal waves are in-land-bashing

As erstwhile orderly, co-simpatico, congenial seasons wreak havoc and misalign

Climate break-down, freak outcomes, are the new normal, by pernicious design

The world on fiery tenterhooks

Where do we for salvation look

Callous-cruel-chaos, is the frigid order of the day

Blocking out the sun's promising, illuming, healing rays

