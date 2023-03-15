"China's leader Xi Jinping on Monday vowed to bolster national security and build the military into a great wall of steel, in the first speech of his precedent-breaking third term as president.
Speaking at the closing of the annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, Xi underscored the need to comprehensively modernize national defense and the military.
'We must build the People's Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests,' Xi told the nearly 3,000 delegates of the National People's Congress." - CNN March 13, 2023
President Kagame and President Xi Jinping of China Joint Press Conference | Kigali, 23 July 2018
(Image by Paul Kagame from flickr) Details DMCA
China's Steel Wall
Pray, do not roll over, cave, or simply sigh
But, rather raise a bellowing, hue and cry
Dollar banks beclown, careen, and crash
While, rising, rogue, pounding, tidal waves are in-land-bashing
As erstwhile orderly, co-simpatico, congenial seasons wreak havoc and misalign
Climate break-down, freak outcomes, are the new normal, by pernicious design
The world on fiery tenterhooks
Where do we for salvation look
Callous-cruel-chaos, is the frigid order of the day
Blocking out the sun's promising, illuming, healing rays
