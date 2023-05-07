 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/7/23

China's More "Christian" Approach to Homelessness Than "America's"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Why aren't there more homeless people in China? I wanted to see if I could find homeless people in China, because I have been seeing a lot of videos from the US (my home ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Trip Bitten)   Details   DMCA

Readings for 5th Sunday of Easter: ACTS 6: 1-7; PS 33: 1-2, 4-5, 18-19; I PT 2: 4-9; JN 14: 1-12.

This will be a quick "homily" this week -- largely to share with you the difference between China and the United States in terms of housing and feeding the hungry.

The point is to show that China's system is superior to that of the United States relative to concerns of Jesus and the early church as described in today's readings for the Fifth Sunday of Easter. (That's why I embedded the above video about lack of homelessness in China.) In fact, care of the poor, hungry, and homeless has been a recurring theme in our Sunday liturgies of the word since Easter.

Previously we saw that the early Christians practiced a kind of "communism with Christian characteristics." Remember that? I mean, we're told that the Christians eliminated poverty in their communities by sharing their goods and property "from each according to their ability to each according to their need" (ACTS 2: 44-45 and 4: 32-35).

China, we saw, is doing something similar and as a result (unlike capitalist economies) it's succeeded in eliminating extreme poverty for more than 700 million people. That's unprecedented - and dare I say it, very Christian.

Today's readings emphasize once again the importance Jesus' early followers gave to feeding the hungry -- specifically, the children of single moms. But the selections also emphasize the Christian ideal of providing decent (and even luxurious) homes for everyone. According to today's pericope from the Gospel of John, everyone deserves a mansion.

Such provision, the readings tell us, is based on the direct example of Jesus, who, we're reminded, is the very image of God. Or as John the Evangelist has Jesus say, "I and the Father are one. Whoever has seen me has seen the father."

Traditionally, those words have been taken to mean simply that "Jesus is God."

But I'd venture to say that that's not the most accurate way of putting it. I mean, more penetrating reflection shows that it seems more consonant with Jesus' words not to say that "Jesus is God," but rather that "God is Jesus."

What's the difference?

Well, it goes like this. . .. Saying that Jesus is God presumes that we all know who God is. However, we don't.

Oh, we can speculate. And theologians and philosophers throughout the world have done so interminably. Think of the Greeks and their descriptions of God as a Supreme Being who is all-knowing, omnipotent, and perfect. Such thinking applied to Jesus leads to a concept of him that is totally abstract and removed from life as we live it from day to day. The God in question is well removed from the problems of hunger and homelessness addressed in today's readings.

Those selections do not say that Jesus is God, but that God is Jesus. It's not that in thinking about God one understands Jesus. It is that in seeing Jesus, one understands God. Jesus says, "He who sees me, sees the Father."

To repeat: the distinction is important because it literally brings us (and God) down to earth. It means that Jesus embodies God - inserts God into a human physique that we all can see and touch and be touched by.

If we take that revelation seriously, our gaze is directed away from "heaven," away from churches, synagogues, and mosques. Our focus instead becomes a God found on the street where Jesus lived among the imperialized, and the despised - the decidedly imperfect. In Jesus, we find God revealed in the offspring of an unwed teenage mother, among the homeless and immigrants (as Jesus was in Egypt), among Jesus' friends, the prostitutes, and untouchables, and on death row with the tortured and victims of capital punishment. That's the God revealed in the person of Jesus. He is poor and despised, an opponent of organized religion and imperial authority.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
The video's side-by-side images of homeless in the U.S. and its absence in China are truly shocking.

Submitted on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:22:55 PM

