Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

China is Communist, Dammit, a Review

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Deena Stryker       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/7/17

Author 23276
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)
- Advertisement -

Jeff J Brown has done it again: the man is obsessed with China, where he has spent a total of fourteen years, seven in the nineties, and seven more since 2010. During that time, he has made it a point to become fluent in Mandarin. His first book, "44 Days Backpacking in China" (https://ganxy.com/i/88276/ ) is the meticulous journal of an 8,000-mile journey, by bus, train and walking, which he took across China in 2012, one of the reasons being to perfect his Chinese by exposing it to many regional dialects. He then penned book number two of his China Trilogy, "China Rising- Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations" (https://ganxy.com/i/113798/jeff-j-brown/china-rising-capitalist-roads-socialist-destinations ), and now book number three, "China Is Communist, Dammit! Dawn of the Red Dynasty" (https://www.amazon.com/China-Communist-Dammit-Dawn-Dynasty/dp/6027354380/ )

From flickr.com: Public Domain: Mao Tse-Tung, 1944 (NARA) | This image is bel | Flickr500 Ãƒ-- 408 - 119k -
Public Domain: Mao Tse-Tung, 1944 (NARA) | This image is bel. | Flickr500 Ã-- 408 - 119k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Having had many professions, starting as a livestock and grain expert for in the Middle East and Africa, Jeff has made bread in China, managed real-estate in the US, and a retail business in France with his French wife. For the last seven years in China, Jeff has been teaching in international schools, somehow finding time to write books and maintain a podcast.

His latest work traces the basic principle of Communism -- the responsibility of the government to ensure a decent life for all its citizens (which in contemporary China also includes foreign residents) -- all the way back to 1700 B.C. under the Shang dynasty. He does a wonderful job of describing the various periods of Chinese communism, seen against the yardstick of the Heavenly Mandate, which, like the American Declaration of Independence, states that if the people are not happy with their government, they can demand change. According to Brown, the system worked well for centuries, until Western nations got their foot in the door, exploiting the country and its people.

- Advertisement -

Mao Tse Tung's Long March was the drastic solution to Western -- and Japanese -- Imperialism, culminating in the defeat of the Kuo Min Tang led by US-supported Chiang Kai Shek, who ultimately retreated to the island of Taiwan, where a pro-Western entity exists to this day.

One of the most interesting customs described by Brown is the traditional effort by law enforcement to encourage the parties in a dispute to come to a compromise, thus avoiding the heavy hand of justice. He provides several examples of this practice, one of which involved him and his wife in a car accident.

Jeff's book is illustrated with many exquisite reproductions that will make it an attractive addition to any family library as Christmas looms. While children will be exposed to true exotica, adults will be reminded that the me-age was preceded by ancient dynasties that dwarfed those of Europe, and that China's progress toward becoming the biggest economy in the world is not surprising after all, given its enduring Heavenly Mandate, which Jeff affectionately refers to as Baba Beijing.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Born in Phila, I spent most of my adolescent and adult years in Europe, resulting over time in several unique books, my latest being Cuba, Diary of A Revolution

CUBA: Diary of a Revolution, Inside the Cuban Revolution with Fidel, Raul, Che, and Celia Sanchez

Lunch with Fellini, Dinner with Fidel: An Illustrated Personal Journey from the Cold War to the Arab Spring

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A time-line comparison of the rise of Fascism in Nazi Germany and today's United States.

Did Assad Make 'A Fatal Mistake? Read his words

The Rise and Fall of American Exceptionalism

Poland: Ukraine's Other Nemesis

On the Brink of WWIII, A Primer on Russian History-- Facts and Fantasy

How So-Called Progressive Journalists Mislead the Public

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Walberg

Become a Fan
Author 20882
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 1, 2008), 12 fans, 247 articles, 167 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

i can't decide what to make of china. i hope the marxism is still alive, tho well hidden.
just watched 'the arrival'. china has taken the soviet place in the international pantheon and the stern leader is actually a softie. this open shaping of people's minds is spooky. russia is just a plain old bad guy.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2017 at 6:06:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 