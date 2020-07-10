 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/10/20

China in the crosshairs?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

US navy sends two aircraft carriers to South China Sea | WION News The United States has sent two aircraft carriers into the South China Sea at the same time as China is conducting military exercises in the contested waterway.
US navy sends two aircraft carriers to South China Sea | WION News The United States has sent two aircraft carriers into the South China Sea at the same time as China is conducting military exercises in the contested waterway.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WION)   Details   DMCA

Image of two US aircraft carrier groups in the South China Sea set to begin round the clock war games. At the same time China is to conduct its own war games.

Sometimes there's a report which reveals a dark cloud may be on the horizon.

According to several sources including the Wall Street Journal, CNN and The World Socialist Web Site the US Navy has two aircraft carrier groups about to conduct round the clock war games starting tomorrow in the South China Sea.

Coincidentally, China had long planned to conduct its own war games this weekend as well.

Only a fool would interpret this as simply coincidence on the part of the US. No this is intentional in an area China regards as its sphere of influence. Just imagine Chinese war ships conducting war games in the Gulf of Mexico.

As we know the US Navy has been conducting what it calls "Freedom of navigation" patrols in the South China Sea for years which is just an updated version of the old "gunboat diplomacy" the US conducted in China that ended when Mao took control of the country in 1949.

However these US war games are far more than that considering the close proximity of the antagonists.

By putting adversaries in close proximity to each others' naval war games forces, what's the chances of an incident, even an accident occurring? What happens if a missile fired goes off course and hits the others forces? Sailors could be killed. This could be interpreted by the other as intentional. Then what? Retaliation? A reciprocal response by the other? The situation could unravel.

Questions abound. Why now? What's behind it?

The US presidential election is just 4 months away. Is Trump trying to divert attention away from his mishandling Covid-19, the economy in dire straits. The polls show he's in trouble even against someone as sorry as Biden. A "wag the dog" war diversion against the demonized China?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 