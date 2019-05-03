 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/3/19

China and Russia - Whoopin' Uncle Sam at His Own Game

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   7 comments
Author 33
Message Mike Whitney
China's Belt and Road Initiative A Tectonic Shift in the Geopolitical Balance of Power
Two countries are embroiled in a ferocious rivalry. One country's meteoric growth has put it on a path to become the world's biggest economic superpower while the other country appears to be slipping into irreversible decline. Which country will lead the world into the future?

Country A builds factories and plants, it employees zillions of people who manufacture things, it launches massive infrastructure programs, paves millions of miles of highways and roads, opens new sea lanes, vastly expands its high-speed rail network, and pumps profits back into productive operations that turbo-charge its economy and bolster its stature among the nations of the world.

Country B has the finest military in the world, it has more than 800 bases scattered across the planet, and spends more on weapons systems and war-making than all the other nations combined. Country B has gutted its industrial core, hollowed out its factory base, allowed its vital infrastructure to crumble, outsourced millions of jobs, off-shored thousands of businesses, plunged the center of the country into permanent recession, delivered control of its economy to the Central Bank, and recycled 96 percent of its corporate and financial profits into a stock buyback scam that sucks critical capital out of the economy and into the pockets of corrupt Wall Street plutocrats whose voracious greed is pushing the world towards another catastrophic meltdown.

Which of these two countries is going to lead the world into the future? Which of these two countries offers a path to security and prosperity that doesn't involve black sites, extraordinary rendition, extrajudicial assassinations, color-coded revolutions, waterboarding, strategic disinformation, false-flag provocations, regime change and perennial war?

China's Belt and Road Initiative: A Tectonic Shift in the Geopolitical Balance of Power

Over the weekend, more than 5,000 delegates from across the world met in Beijing for The Second Belt and Road Forum For International Cooperation. The conference provided an opportunity for public and private investors to learn more about Xi Jinping's "signature infrastructure project" that is reshaping trade relations across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa. According to journalist Pepe Escobar, "The BRI is now supported by no less than 126 states and territories, plus a host of international organizations" and will involve "six major connectivity corridors spanning Eurasia. "The massive development project is one of the largest infrastructure and investment projects in history, including 65% of the world's population and 40% of the global gross domestic product as of 2017." (Wikipedia). The improvements to road, rail and sea routes will vastly increase connectivity, lower shipping costs, boost productivity, and enhance widespread prosperity. The BRI is China's attempt to replace the crumbling post-WW2 "liberal" order with a system that respects the rights of sovereign nations, rejects unilateralism, and relies on market-based principles to effect a more equitable distribution of wealth. The Belt and Road Initiative is China's blueprint for a New World Order. It is the face of 21st century capitalism.

The prestigious event in Beijing was barely covered by the western media which sees the project as a looming threat to US plans to pivot to Asia and become the dominant player in the most prosperous and populous region in the world. Growing international support for the Chinese roadmap suggests that Washington's hegemonic ambitions are likely to be short-circuited by an aggressive development agenda that eclipses anything the US is currently doing or plans to do in the foreseeable future.

The Chinese plan will funnel trillions of dollars into state of the art transportation projects that draw the continents closer together in a webbing of high-speed rail and energy pipelines (Russia). Far-flung locations in Central Asia will be modernized while standards of living will steadily rise. By creating an integrated economic space, in which low tariffs and the free flow of capital help to promote investment, the BRI initiative will produce the world's biggest free trade zone, a common market in which business is transacted in Chinese or EU currency. There will be no need to trade in USD's despite the dollar's historic role as the world's reserve currency. The shift in currencies will inevitably increase the flow of dollars back to the United States increasing the already-ginormous $22 trillion dollar National Debt while precipitating an excruciating period of adjustment.

Chinese and Russian leaders are taking steps to "harmonize" their two economic initiatives, the Belt and Road and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This will be a challenging task as the expansion of infrastructure implies compatibility between leaders, mutual security guarantees, new rules and regulations for the common economic space, and supranational political structures to oversee trade, tariffs, foreign investment and immigration. Despite the hurtles, both Putin and Xi appear to be fully committed to their vision of economic integration which they see as based on the "unconditional adherence to the primacy of national sovereignty and the central role of the United Nations."

It comes at no surprise that US power brokers see Putin's plan as a significant threat to their regional ambitions, in fact, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton admitted as much in 2012 when she said, "It's going to be called a customs union, it will be called the Eurasian Union and all of that, but let's make no mistake about it. We know what the goal is and we are trying to figure out effective ways to slow down or prevent it." Washington opposes any free trade project in which it is excluded or cannot control. Both the EEU and the BRI fall into that category.

The United States continues to demonize countries that simply want to use the market to improve the lives of their people and increase their prospects for prosperity. Washington's hostile approach is both misguided and counterproductive. Competition should be seen as a way to improve productivity and lower costs, not as a threat to over-bloated, inefficient industries that have outlived their usefulness. Here's an excerpt from an article that Putin wrote in 2011. It helps to show that Putin is not the scheming tyrant he is made out to be in the western media, but a free market capitalist who enthusiastically supports globalization:

"For the first time in the history of humanity, the world is becoming truly global, in both politics and economics. A central part of this globalization is the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific region as compared to the Euro-Atlantic world in the global economy. Asia's rise is lifting with it the economies of countries outside Asia that have managed to latch onto the "Asian economic engine"".The US has also effectively hitched itself to this "engine", creating an economic and financial network with China and other countries in the region"

The "super continent" of Eurasia is home to two-thirds of the world's population and produces over 60 percent of its economic output. Because of the dramatic opening of China and the former Soviet Union to the world, almost all the countries in Eurasia are becoming more economically, politically, and culturally interdependent. "

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Whitney Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 86 quicklinks, 4135 comments, 213 diaries
  New Content

If the American Empire (W Bush - "The Crime of Aggression") has any chance at all of "thriving" in the 21st Century together with your BRI's "revitalized capitalism", quickly "taking shape and form", with the US Dollar and the United States "left out of the deal", then the president and congress surely need to "come clean" about 9/11 - no, "it wasn't the Iraqis", it was "pre-planted explosives used at the WTC" - #GrandJuryPetition on Page 12).

The president and congress will have to "take back" the central bank from private control and start issuing debt-free money "for the benefit of the American public rather than the benefit of the banking industry".

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:26:03 AM

Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 378 quicklinks, 5308 comments, 48 diaries
  New Content

With the likes of Bolton and Pompeo in key positions, the United States will not only continue its downward spiral but these psychopaths, who know little beyond using military force to get their way, set the "end game" for this nation as well as the planet.

Furthermore, while the US has to spend out-spending the next 12 countries combined in military projects about all they have to show for it is a minimum of 15% annually that is unaccounted for, weaponry that is inferior to Russia and China, an infrastructure that is collapsing, poverty that amounts to 30% of the population, a healthcare system that is forcing citizens into bankruptcy, a cash-starved education system that is causing youth to fail and drop-out, moral of the citizenry plummeting to historic lows, and a growing negative image in the eyes of the rest of the globe.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:55:23 AM

Indent
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1258 comments, 1 diaries
Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

You nailed it, Dennis.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:58:26 PM

Indent
Art Costa

Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 643 comments
Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Relatively speaking, I agree with the analysis Mr. Whitney provides. But I don't agree with this hyped up "new and improved" Capitalism. What he has written about China and Russia's advances in Capitalism are extremely destructive if these are not quickly diverted.

I won't argue with the assessment that China (and in some sense Russia) is handing us our lunch, so to speak. They are out-doing us. But the path we've taken is perhaps the worst path human-kind has created. So following it, expanding GDP, etc., etc. will, if continued, mean swift ecological destruction.

China, strangely, knows this. In fact the major contradiction is Xi's pronouncement of an Ecological Civilization, one in harmony with nature, as opposed to domination. China has a rich history of understanding.

China has made some important moves in this critical direction, but concurrently it has chosen the competitive road (One Belt, One Road, or war by other means) with its heavy dependence on infrastructure built on the dangerous consumption of fossil.

An excellent critique of China's version of Ecological Civilization (this is a critique of how China's going about it, not of the notion of Ecological Civilization which is profound and essential), can be found here, by economist Richard Smith. Whether China with it's top-down system can move on a dime to the more complete Ecological Civilization remains to be seen. But what Mr. Whitney has provided is not a model for the future of civilization, though perhaps for Capitalism on steroids. I hope that China makes the One Belt, One Road into a means of achieving One World Ecological Civilization.

The problem may be more with Whitney's emphasis than China's which we don't get a complete understanding of.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 6:22:06 PM

nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 33 comments
  New Content


Hey, Mike, you dropped the Mother of All Bombs with this one.


How's Spring breaking in Washington State?

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:11:54 PM

Stan Crawford

Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 127 comments
  New Content

In 1980 the voter elected the unpatriotic, immoral, unethical Ronald Reagan for POTUS, whose misguided domestic/foreign policies laid the foundation to enable the PRC/CCP to now threaten US economic/military interests and Taiwan. tRump family products are produced in China and tariff exempt.

Reagan's nearly tripling of the deficit had nothing to do with the collapse of the former USSR, this credit should go to the citizens of the former Easter-Bloc countries. This massive deficit spending did make every worker a debt-slave, beholden to the MIC based economy. If those involved in the Iran-Contra weapons for cocaine scandal had hung for their offenses, then there would have been no PNAC 9/11. Every former Reagan "Freedom Fighter" provided billions of $'s in weapons is now costing the country trillions of $'s and scores of US soldiers killed, maimed and committing suicide in the farce War of Terror against these relabeled "Terrorist's."

Ronald Reagan and Donald tRump share many traits. Both were multiple adulterers and sexual predators while married to their respective swapped wives Nancy and Melania. Both were B-rated actors who changed political parties"GOP" because they knew its mentally-challenged base would vote for them. Both have created massive deficit spending and tax cuts for corporations and the rich to spur economic growth, while increasing taxes on the middle/lower classes. Reagan and tRump have unwavering support for apartheid Israel and Saudi Arabia; where 15 of the 17 alleged PNAC 9/11 hijackers came from.

If Jimmy Carter had won a second term, it would be the US leading the world in fast train and alternative energy use and research and not China. The US would have no need to import Saudi crude. A greater chance of China and Russia working in tandem with the US for greater planetary peace/cooperation could have been achieved. Perhaps global climate change could have been of lesser impact with a Carter second term which resulted in fewer Republican successive administrations to have given citizens of the country/world to achieve global cooperation through responsible capitalism to sustain our planetary society.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:22:49 PM

Indent
Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 378 quicklinks, 5308 comments, 48 diaries
Reply to Stan Crawford:   New Content

That's exactly why the Deep State made certain Carter was not re-elected.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:12:00 PM

