 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

China and India digging in for permanent militarization of LAC

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the demarcation that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory. India considers the LAC to be 3,488 km long, while the Chinese consider it to be only around 2,000 km. It is divided into three sectors: the eastern sector, which spans Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the middle sector in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and the western sector in Ladakh. After the 1962 War, the Chinese claimed they had withdrawn to 20 km behind the LAC of November 1959.

According to Dr. Peter Harris, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Colorado State University and Editor of the Indo-Pacific Perspectives series, "India and China have never been able to agree upon a border to separate their two states. In the east, China claims much of what is now governed as the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. In the west, India claims the territory of Aksai Chin, governed by Beijing as part of Xinjiang and Tibet. In between those two disputed territories runs a border (punctuated by the independent states of Nepal and Bhutan) that has never been demarcated."

Even the so-called Line of Actual Control that supposedly separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory is the subject of vigorous dispute. Both sides station troops along portions of the LAC and conduct regular patrols. They jockey for position by building infrastructure--camps, roads, lookout posts--and trying to occupy strategic points. But physical clashes are rare. Until last year, fatalities had not been recorded in decades, Dr. Harris adds.

Both China and India say they want to resolve their military stand-off in the Himalayas. But 19 months after the first showdown Beijing and New Delhi are digging in for what appears to be a permanent border confrontation, according to South China Morning News? This is the question analysts are asking amid a deadlock in military-level talks after the 13th round of talks in October ended in a bitter blame game.

Last Tuesday, Eric Garcetti, the incoming US ambassador to India, said that the South Asian nation was situated "in a tough neighborhood", without naming China. "I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India's capacity to secure its borders and deter aggression through counterterrorism coordination," Garcetti told a US Senate panel during his confirmation hearing.

New Delhi has already indicated its belief that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is unlikely to vacate its deployment along the LAC any time soon.

Indian army chief General MM Naravane said in October that a "large-scale build-up" on the Chinese side and the infrastructure development that such a build-up needed, meant that "they [the PLA] are there to stay." "If they are here to stay, we are there to stay too," he added.

The PLA, on the other hand, has deployed an advanced long-range rocket launcher to the Himalayas and built underground shelters to protect troops and weapons.

Last month, the Global Times reported how the PLA had been ramping up its winter infrastructure and had "fundamentally solved" logistical issues by taking "advantage of a golden period for infrastructure creation" before the harsh weather set in.

The Indian government had raised concerns about growing Chinese presence and infrastructure-creation earlier this month, including the construction of multiple lateral roads towards the LAC that connect the Chinese national highway G219 as well as building roads close to the sites of some of the present conflict such as the Finger 8 in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh.

Ladakh is now a matter of sovereignty for China

Chinese and Indian military officials held 13th round of talks on October 10 to resolve the border issue but the talks failed.

According to Pravin Sawney, an Indian defense expert, the failure of talks was expected but what was not expected is a press release which was issued after the talks by the PLA's Western Theater Command which faces India. Two points were made: the first was that the PLA's says that now the border issue is about their sovereignty.

They have raised the level to the sovereignty so we have to recall what Chinese President Xi Jinping has been saying all along about sovereignty that there will be no compromise on that. Every inch of territory which has been bequeathed to China by the forefathers will be reclaimed.

So the PLA would want to reclaim South Tibet which is our state of Arunachal Pradesh, Sawney said, adding: "And after it the events of 5th August 2019 in Jammu & Kashmir, when they (Chinese) have been unhappy and Ladakh have been made into Union Territory. Event Ladakh is now an issue of sovereignty."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 