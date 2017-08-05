Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

China again warns India on border dispute as Sikkim standoff continues

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

India must withdraw its troops on the Doklam plateau or "face consequences", said Liu Jinsong, Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Hindu newspaper said that Jinsong's remarks mark a serious escalation in rhetoric over the ongoing tensions between the two countries, as their armies continue a six-week-long standoff near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction off Sikkim.

"The crossing of the boundary line by Indian troops into the territory of China using the pretext of security concerns for a 3rd party (Bhutan) is illegal," Liu Jinsong said. "Troops should be withdrawn immediately; otherwise there will be serious consequences."

The diplomat said that the Indian action at Doklam was akin to "intruding into your neighbors house," and quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping: "Military option is the fundamental guarantor of sovereignty."

India denies Chinese report of pulling out most troops from Doklam

Meanwhile India has rejected China's statement that the number of Indian soldiers at the actual confrontation site had gone down from 400 to just over 40 by the end of July.

India has not pulled back troops from the Doklam face-off with the People's Liberation Army, Indian sources said, according to the Times of India.

The Times of India said that the Chinese foreign ministry, through a 15-page statement with maps, photographs, and documents on Wednesday, seemed to imply that the Doklam crisis in Bhutanese territory near the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet trijunction had finally begun to de-escalate, with India backing down from the confrontation after 45 long days.

Transgressions by PLA along LAC likely to rise

Transgressions by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) across different sectors of the 4,057-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) -- the de facto boundary between India and China -- can increase in the coming months as India remains committed to thwarting Beijing's designs in Dokalam plateau, according to the Times of India.

With PLA failing to make headway in the Sino-Bhutan-India trijunction to create infrastructure and claim territory, there is apprehension that transgressions by the Chinese troops along LAC in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh could spike in order to create pressure on India, according to the Times of India, which quoted persons familiar with Chinese military strategy.

Initial signs of this PLA strategy amid the Dokalam standoff were first visible along LAC in Uttarakhand and then in Himachal Pradesh, the paper said, adding that Heightened Chinese activities have been reported along the LAC in Tibet across two Himachal Pradesh districts days after PLA transgressions in Uttarakhand territory.

While transgressions along LAC often happen due to differing perceptions of LAC, an increase in such attempts by China is not ruled out in the coming months, whose purpose is to engage Indian troops across various sectors of LAC, the Times of India said.

It may be recalled that weeks before the Dokalam standoff Chinese aircraft had flown over Uttarakhand. LAC is divided into three sectors -- Eastern (Arunachal Pradesh), Central or Middle (Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Himachal), and Western (Ladakh and Kashmir).

Sikkim Standoff

Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector since June 26, after Indian troops reportedly stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.

China said that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding an immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 