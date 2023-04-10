 
 
China again renames 11 places in disputed Arunachal Pradesh

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
China has for the third time renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet". The move is expected to further intensify tension and deepen mistrust between New Delhi and Beijing who are in the middle of their worst bilateral chill in decades, according to First Post newspaper.

The names were released on Sunday and were in Chinese, Tibetan and pinyin characters, in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by State Council, China's cabinet, said a report by the Global Times of China.

In a release on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs also said they are "standardizing some geographical names in southern Tibet".

Sharing the "official" names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, the China's Ministry of Civil Affairs gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that his country rejected the renaming plan "outright". "This is not the first time China has made such an attempt," Bagchi said in response to media inquiries.

The latest renaming practice by China comes mere days ahead China's newly appointed Defense Minister General Li Shangfu's visit to India. He is expected to attend the SCO Defense Ministers' meetings this month. China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will also be attending the meeting SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in May, where India currently holds the presidency of the group.

US reaction

The US has recognized Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities, the White House has said.

The US reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

"The United States has recognised that territory (Arunachal Pradesh) for a long time (as an integral part of India). And we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"And so, again, this is something that we have long stood by," Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

Not for the first time

This if not the first time China has renamed places terming them standardized geographical names. Days after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama left Arunachal Pradesh following a high-profile nine-day visit in 2017, China on 13 April 2017 carried out first batch of name changes of six places in the Indian state.

The second batch was in 2021 when China renamed 15 locations in Arunachal Pradesh. It happened ahead of a new border security law that was to come in effect in January 2021.

Dismissing China's move, India said such actions wouldn't alter the region's status as an integral part of the country.

Standoff between India and China

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 
Tell A Friend