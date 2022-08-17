 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/17/22

China Threatens The US Empire, Not The US Itself

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

US-China
(Image by Anthony Crider from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Listen to a reading of this article:

So many empire apologist arguments depend on pretending the US empire doesn't exist; pretending the US is just a normal country sitting there minding its own business. If you do that, it really does look like Russia and China are picking on Ukraine and Taiwan completely unprovoked.

If you act like the US isn't the hub of an empire that is projecting power all over the globe, then the fact that it has a hand in every major international conflict becomes obscured and it just looks like evil barbaric foreigners doing evil things for no good reason. Take the empire out of the equation and Assad wasn't reacting to a western-backed regime change proxy war, he was just killing his own people because he likes killing people. China isn't responding to US encirclement, it's just being aggressive to its neighbors because it is evil.

Because the globe-spanning power structure loosely centralized around the United States is an unacknowledged, unofficialempire that doesn't look like the empires of old, its apologists can just insist that it doesn't exist, like mob lawyers used to do with the mafia. By doing that, they can assign others responsibility for the empire's crimes.

"- Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) August 14, 2022

A large amount of empire apologia in 2022 is also built around pretending that provocation just isn't a thing. That this concept we've all lived our entire lives knowing about and understanding is suddenly a freakish and ridiculous invention of Moscow and Beijing.

If I provoke someone into doing something bad, then they're guilty of doing the bad thing, but I am also guilty of provoking them. This is the plot behind any movie or show with a sneaky or manipulative villain. It's the subject of entire Shakespearean plays. I'm not saying anything new here. This notion wasn't just invented.

Most of us learn this as children with siblings kicking the other under the table or whatever to provoke a loud outburst, and we've understood it ever since. But in 2022 everyone's pretending that this extremely basic, kindergarten-level concept is some kind of bizarre alien gibberish.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
