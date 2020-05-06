 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/6/20

China Must Prove Covid-19 Didn't Start in Wuhan Lab or Shut It Down

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 13208
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

With 2000 Viruses Being Studied in Wuhan Lab, What Could Be Next?

By Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky

On April 14, when answering a question addressing rumors that the Coronavirus started in a Chinese biolab, Four-Star Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, "We do not know for sure," and US intelligence is taking "a hard look." Now, President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo are saying U.S, Intelligence is investigating the Wuhan lab as the possible source of Covid-19. It's not just a "conspiracy theory."

The Washington Times reported on March 30 that the biolab in Wuhan, China had isolated more than 2,000 new viruses, including Covid-19. It turns out that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is 1/4 mile from the "wet market" that US Intelligence earlier believed began the virus. The Chinese removed pages from its website linking its researchers to studying the virus. At the April 19 Coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump said, "We are investigating." and "I'm not happy with China," though he said he expects the $250 billion recent US-China trade deal to succeed.

The situation reminds us of the fears of the period directly after 9/11 over a possibility of a Chinese, Russian, or other country's biological "dirty bomb" that could slowly envelope the West. It is important to note that even if the Coronavirus originated in the Wuhan lab, the belief had been it was a mistake and not an intentional attack on the world. Milley on April 14 said it's likely "natural." Nevertheless, we must remember that the Chinese government has shown time and again that they are not open with anything critical of their performance.

It is incumbent on the Chinese government to prove, with evidence, where and how the virus started. They must accept responsibility and stop putting out there that the US military started it,, a clear diversionary strategy.

China must also announce concrete steps to protect against misuse or mistakes in their viruses labs, even if this virus began naturally. If they need to temporarily shut down the Wuhan lab and announce it to give the world peace of mind, so be it. Is this situation with at least 2.5 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths so far, now far worse than even Russia's Chernobyl, which the International Atomic Energy Agency said caused 4,000 deaths and the Russians shut down?

Democrats, Republicans, liberals and conservatives alike must admit that President Trump's signature issue from way before his presidential campaign has been forcing China out into the open and stopping their secret and illegal campaigns against Western trade, intellectual property and safety. Democrats since Richard Gephardt's presidential campaign of 2004 have been campaigning against the reality of Chinese economic and safety assaults on the U.S. and now should be no different a time and Republicans should stay on board.

Trump is not wrong that the World Health Organization (WHO) stuck with Chinese propaganda that Coronavirus is not dangerous. On Jan. 14, the WHO tweeted, "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel Coronavirus." However, Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIH-- our country'a virology expert-- and most others also believed the WHO at the outset and downplayed the seriousness of the virus. On Feb. 19, Trump told a group of governors, "I think it's going to work out fine."

But the future is what we care about now, and China as ground zero must protect both their own nation and the worldand be honest about it. The U.S. and all nations must join together to persuade China to mandate it. If powerful tools including trade agreements and even temporary military operations like ship and air movements in Asia's oceans are needed to convince China to protect the health of the nation and the world, now is the time. How safe do we now feel with 2,000 viruses being studied with no world oversight in the Wuhan lab?

Robert Weiner was Clinton and Bush White House spokesman for the Office of National Drug Policy, spokesman for the House Government Operations Committee, and Chief of Staff of the House Health Subcommittee and House Committee on Aging. Ben Lasky is senior policy analyst at Solutions for Change and Robert Weiner Associates..

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 