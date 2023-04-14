 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

China, Iran, Pakistan & Russia express concern over terror groups' in Afghanistan

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

The foreign ministers of Russia, China, and Iran and Pakistan Thursday expressed deep concern about the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan and noted that all terrorist groups, including ISIL-Khorasan, Al-Qaeda, ETIM, TTP, BLA, and Jaish al-Adl, based in Afghanistan, that pose a serious threat to regional and global security.

This came in a joint statement issued after a meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday within the framework of a ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.

The ministers discussed steps on facilitating Afghanistan's political settlement, the stabilization of the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country as well as the development of regional economic integration, and the implementation of transport and energy projects with Kabul's participation.

The ministers urged the interim government of Afghanistan to take visible and verifiable measures to fight terrorism and eliminate all kinds of terrorist groups to prevent the use of Afghan soil by any terrorist group particularly ISIL-Khorasan, Al-Qaeda, ETIM, TTP, BLA, and Jaish al-Adl.

East Turkestan Islamic Movement

The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) is a Muslim separatist group founded by militant Uighurs, members of the Turkic-speaking ethnic majority in northwest China's Xinjiang province. Xinjiang province, where the group is based, is a vast, sparsely populated area that shares borders with eight countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the first mention of ETIM surfaced around 2000, when a Russian newspaper reported that Osama bin Laden had pledged funds to the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and ETIM during a 1999 meeting in Afghanistan.

It seeks an independent state called East Turkestan that would cover an area including parts of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The Islamic State - Khorasan

The Islamic State - Khorasan Province is an affiliate of the so-calledIslamic State militant group active in South Asia and Central Asia. ISIS- Khorasan has been active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, where they claimed attacks.

According to a November 2021 statement of Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the IS- Khorasan Province became increasingly active in 2020 and 2021 and gained ground across all provinces. Another source stated that IS-KP had a strong presence in eastern Afghanistan (Nangarhar and Kunar provinces), as well as in Kabul and northern Afghanistan.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend