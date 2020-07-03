 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/3/20

China-India border tensions intensify as PLA builds fortifications in disputed territory

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

China-India Border
China-India Border
(Image by The Central Intelligence Agency)   Details   DMCA

India-China border tensions could turn to conflict as Chinese PLA soldiers have built scores of fortifications, prefabricated huts, bunkers and pill-boxes after occupying the 'Finger-4 to 8' area on the north bank of Pangong Lake, according to Eurasia Times.

Tensions between China and India have grown since deadly clashes two weeks ago in the Galwan Valley between Indian-controlled Ladakh and Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin. The Indian Army said 20 of its soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese soldiers. Both countries have accused each other of causing the skirmish and of breaking promises.

India-China border tensions do not seem to have eased out despite commander-level meetings. After occupying a nearly 8-km stretch of India territory on the north bank of Pangong lake, the Chinese PLA troops have created a massive signage in the area to claim the region as their land, the Times of India reported Wednesday.

The TOI report says that the 80-metre-long signage is in the shape of inscriptions and is designed to be noticeable from the air and even capable of being detected by satellites. It comprises of the Mandarin symbol meaning China with a map of the country.

"It clearly shows the Chinese PLA troops have no intention of leaving the area any time soon. We, too, have counter-mobilized with additional Army and ITBP troops in the area since May for any eventuality. We want restoration of status quo ante, with the PLA pulling back to its original position," TOI quoted an Indian official as saying.

PLA soldiers have built scores of fortifications, prefabricated huts, bunkers and pill-boxes after occupying the 'Finger-4 to 8' area on the north bank of Pangong Lake in an extensive build-up since early May. They have also taken control of the nearby heights and ridgeline to dominate the area, says the TOI report.

The Chinese PLA soldiers, which has also boosted its positions on the south bank of the lake, wants Indian soldiers to retreat to the Finger-2 area. Ever since the deadly India-China border, Chinese soldiers have effectively blocked all Indian patrols from the Finger-4 to 8 area.

Meanwhile, as Hindustan Times reported, the Indian Army has deployed six T-90 tanks and anti-tank missile systems in the Galwan Valley sector indication that New Delhi is prepared for the worst-case scenario.

India has deployed Israeli SPYDER Missile along with the homemade Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) with a range of 30 km as part of strategic planning for a double-layer tactic to guard critical resources and locations in the country.

Akash is India's indigenously developed surface-to-air missile that can engage multiple targets from various directions. The all-weather missile can engage targets at a speed 2.5 times more than the speed of sound and can detect, track and destroy targets flying at low, medium and high altitudes.

Chinese strategists warn Beijing: Prepare for India border row to escalate

Meanwhile, Chinese military strategists have called on Beijing to be better prepared for an escalation in its border dispute with India, saying the potential for armed conflict between the two nuclear powers is on the rise, says Cathrine Wonge of South China Morning News.

A number of retired members of the Chinese military are calling for Beijing to prepare for further escalation, including granting its frontline troops more power to respond to an "intrusion" by Indian forces and deploying non-lethal hi-tech weapons such as laser guns along the border.

Qiao Liang, a retired air force major general and military theorist, said that while the possibility of an all-out war between the two countries remained low, China needed to prepare for an escalation into an armed conflict. "We should not overestimate India's response, but we must also not let our guard down," Qiao said in an article posted on his WeChat account.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 