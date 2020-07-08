China, Arab countries adopt action plan to deepen cooperation

The 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held via video link on Monday, adopted the Amman Declaration and an action plan for the forum to deepen cooperation and ties between China and Arab states, Xinhua news agency reported Tuesday.

The forum was established in 2004 by then-Chinese President Hu Jintao when he visited the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the meeting was attended by foreign ministers of the Arab League (AL) member states, along with AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

In his opening remarks, Safadi said Jordan appreciates China's stance in supporting Palestinians' rights to freedom and independence, rejecting the annexation plan of occupied Palestinian land in violation of international law and endangerment of all chances of just and comprehensive peace.

AL chief Aboul-Gheit said that holding the meeting amid ongoing world challenges reflects the keenness of the Middle East and China.

The Amman Declaration expressed the desire of China and Arab states to deepen relations and reiterated mutual support on the issues of core interests and major concerns.

The declaration also showed the positions of both sides on major regional and international issues, and stresses jointly building a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

Both sides spoke highly of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and its broad prospect for mutually-beneficial cooperation, and agreed that the two sides should advance mutual consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits within the framework of the Belt and Road.

China has signed MoUs with its Belt & Road Initiative with the Middle Eastern countries - including Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, the UAE and Yemen.

The Amman Declaration stressed that China and Arab countries should achieve common development and strive to jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

A China-Arab Summit, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, is welcomed by both sides, the declaration said. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced plans to host the upcoming Arab-Chinese summit in the Kingdom to discuss further strategic partnerships and cooperation with China in various areas. A formal date for the upcoming Arab-Chinese summit will be determined at a later date once both sides agree on one, the Saudi foreign ministry added.

The China-Arab States Cooperation Forum agreed to foster a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides supported multilateralism rather than hegemonic order to achieve peace and stability in the world, read the declaration.

All countries should abide by the principle of good-neighborliness, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression and non-interference in each others' internal affairs, respecting and supporting each other in choosing their own development path and social system, it said.

China will endorse reforms of the UN Security Council to increase the representation of developing countries including the Arab nations in the council, the declaration said.

The Arab countries stressed their support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. They firmly uphold the one-China principle, and oppose the so-called "Taiwan Independence" in any form.

The Arab countries support China's position on the Hong Kong issue and its efforts to defend the national security within the framework of "one country, two systems", and oppose interference in internal affairs, it added.

