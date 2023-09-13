 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/13/23

Chile 73: A Personal Testimony (Interview)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Interviews
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Rodrigo Acuna
Rodrigo Acuna
(Image by ALBORADA)   Details   DMCA

An Interview with Rodrigo Acuña

by John Kendall Hawkins

Dr Rodrigo Acuña is a teacher, writer and expert on Latin American politics. He has published in numerous media and academic outlets which include ALBORADA: Latin America Uncovered, ARENA Magazine, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), The Conversation, Green Left Weekly, Journal of Iberian and Latin American Research (JILAR), Truthout and Z Network among others. He currently works for the NSW Department of Education and is a contributing editor at Alborada: Latin America Uncovered. He is also the host of Alborada's new podcast Indestructible: Latin America with Rodrigo Acuña. Several of his podcasts there discuss the life of Chile in the last 50 years, including Podcast #11, "Chile, from Allende to Boric." He can be reached on X (Twitter) @rodrigoac7.

We exchanged communiques recently.

#####

JH: It's the 50th anniversary of the Allende coup in September 1973. What have common Chileans learned about their country that they didn't know before the coup? What's the lesson of a half century of healing?

RA: I think some Chileans are always learning new information about the 1973 coup against Allende, such as the important revelation on 2 June 2021 that ASIS was active in Chile during the early 1970s. They were there at the request of the Nixon administration in order to support the CIA. Then there are other revelations like the one that, for several decades, Adriana Rivas (a Pinochet intelligence agent) was living in the Sydney suburb of Bondi working as a nanny and cleaner. In 2007 she was arrested in Chile for the kidnapping an murder of seven people, including a woman who was five months pregnant. Returning to Australia where she had been living since 1978, Rivas, after a massive campaign by the local Chilean Australian community, was arrested in 2019. She is currently incarcerated in a women's prison awaiting extradition to Chile where she will be placed on trial for her alleged crimes.

Now, if you look at the details of the crimes she is being accused of, they are absolutely horrific, however, many Chileans (especially the ones that are economically privileged) have no idea the amount of torture and murder that took place under the US-backed Pinochet regime. Worse, a section of the Chilean population still deny that these crimes even took place. That is why in 2010, the government of president Michelle Bachelet created the Museum of National Memory in Santiago. There, the photos and stories of the victims of the dictatorship can be found as can be school kids who are taken on school excursions to learn about the history of what happened in Chile from 1973 through to 1990.

As for the healing process, I think the continued trials of human rights violators helps as does the recovery of the remains of loved ones who went missing by the military. On the other hand, the scars are too deep to heal completely. Only last month, another member of the Chilean military was sentenced to prison for having participated in the murder of the popular folk singer Victor Jara. Upon his transfer to prison, the former army brigadier took his own life. He was 86 years old and is one of many ex-members of the Chilean military who have committed suicide rather than face time in prison.

JH: I've just watched the recent film, Chile 76, which provides a glimpse of the post-coup years under Pinochet. A period of some 17 years. The film brings a tension that is unique (maybe) to Latin American politics, providing a feeling of numbness as Pinochet dissenters disappear. What can you say about these disappearances?

RA: These disappearances were carried out in order to create a sense of terror and uncertainty among the general population. That is how the film Chile 76 starts: with someone being kidnapped. You do not see the images on the screen as the camera is focusing on paint being stirred, however, any Chilean or Latin American with historical memory will immediately know what is happening when viewing the film. I certainly did.

Regarding the effects of these disappearances, people who had loved ones murdered in this manner during the military dictatorship have never had a full sense of closure. There is no grave for them to lay flowers or hold annual commemorations other than the memorials built for them by the Chilean government or community organisations.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Interviews"

Chile: The Aussie Connection (Interview) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/07/2023
Climate Change as Class Warfare: An Interview with Matt Huber (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/07/2023
An Interview with Glenn Wallis: Anarchism (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/29/2023
View All 29 Articles in "Interviews"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend