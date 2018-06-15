Inside the former Walmart superstore in Texas where the US is holding 1,400 immigrant children!
Each story I hear about what's going on right now at the U.S.-Mexico border feels like a kick in the teeth.
Kids locked up like animals in cages made of fencing and wire. Others huddled together on cold metal benches and cement floor. Meanwhile, their parents are held in detention centers hundreds of miles away in a different state -- with little to no way of communicating.
This is the reality faced by thousands of children who've been torn from their parents' arms because of Donald Trump's cruel and bigoted immigration policies. Of course, that's not enough for Trump. News broke earlier this week that he wants to put these children in actual prison camps.
This is inhumane -- and goes against everything our country should stand for. I'm fighting my heart out in Washington to put an end to these horrible practices -- but while we wait for Republicans who control Congress to step up and do their jobs, you can help separated families right now.
Let's not forget: the families targeted by the Trump administration have sacrificed and risked EVERYTHING for a fighting chance at a better life. Many are fleeing unimaginable circumstances: gang violence, natural disasters, domestic violence. Some have traveled hundreds or even thousands of miles.
But when they reach the border, they're treated like criminals and animals. Their only crime? Seeking refuge here in the U.S.
Thirty-seven Democratic Senators and two Independents have signed on to this bill -- and now it's up to the Republicans in Congress who hold all the power to do the right thing and end this cruelty.
I need you in this fight, too. While we wait for Congress to take action, please join me in supporting organizations that will help kids and their parents at the border get legal representation and other important assistance.
I know our country is better than this, and I'm not going to stop until every child is reunited with their parents.
Thanks for fighting with me.