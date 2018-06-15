- Advertisement -

Each story I hear about what's going on right now at the U.S.-Mexico border feels like a kick in the teeth.



Kids locked up like animals in cages made of fencing and wire. Others huddled together on cold metal benches and cement floor. Meanwhile, their parents are held in detention centers hundreds of miles away in a different state -- with little to no way of communicating.



This is the reality faced by thousands of children who've been torn from their parents' arms because of Donald Trump's cruel and bigoted immigration policies. Of course, that's not enough for Trump. News broke earlier this week that he wants to put these children in actual prison camps.



This is inhumane -- and goes against everything our country should stand for. I'm fighting my heart out in Washington to put an end to these horrible practices -- but while we wait for Republicans who control Congress to step up and do their jobs, you can help separated families right now.





