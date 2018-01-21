

David Byrne & St. Vincent - Gran Teatro Geox, Padova - 10 settembre 2013

Very Interesting talk by David Byrne. He obviously has stopped stopping making sense. Click Here

This got me to thinking about the current political situation in our country. Folks here, by and large, are angry with each other for things that don't live in their town. I use the word "thing" here kinda like those Dr. Seuss characters: Thing One and Thing Two. They are real, but only in the sense that we read about them or see them on TV or online.

This is the dilemma of the media-connected world -- Thing One and Thing Two can many times come live with us in our town when they actually don't.

It was pointed out to me years ago by a psychology professional that most folks live in their own heads, to varying degrees naturally. We create our reality. The following will illustrate this: As a bartender I once had a conversation with an angry fellow that I judged to be a racist because of a couple of things he had said. So, I started asking him questions and it turned out that he never went to school with black individuals, never worked with black individuals and had no black friends, yet he appeared to absolutely hate them. His hate was based on what he was taught by his upbringing and what he "learned" on television and online. Conversely, I have had many conversations with Liberals that hate Conservatives yet have never really interfaced with one in any meaningful way.

So, many of us "Know" and hate or love either Thing One or Thing Two vicariously. We are building our emotions based on our experiences, which seem real, with them on television or online.

The truly fascinating aspect of this, politically and economically, for me is that this is a perfect scenario for controlling or manipulating the citizenry -- turn loose Thing One or Thing Two; move them into homes and communities across the country and dysfunction and mayhem ensue.

I'm going to be partisan here -- this is precisely what the Trump machine, whatever that is, is doing. It is shocking when you realize how many Thing Ones or Thing Twos have moved into our towns! They may have had some distant relatives here and there may be some that welcome them, but they are newcomers for sure, and most importantly, they are mostly phantoms, chimeras; "an undigested bit of beef."

This is certainly not to say that we aren't dealing with many very real issues. But because so many of them are not issues in our town, we are participating vicariously, and unfortunately, there is nothing constructive in this -- we are chasing or following Thing One or Thing Two and that can get pretty ridiculous, don't ya think?

The solution is, to use a baseball analogy, to play small ball, focus on things that can be achieved locally, get on base -- don't swing for the fences.

I remember many years ago really being angry, hating an individual, until I got to know them. I wrote on the top of my To Do list, I used to get up every morning with a Big Chief pad and write "To Do" at the top, I wrote "It is really hard to hate someone once you know them." I know this is pretty simplistic and not always true, but isn't it more reasonable than chasing Thing One or Thing Two?