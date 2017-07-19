Refresh  

Chasing Coral; Movie review of a tragic accounting

Chasing Coral is a new Netflix documentary


Screen grab from Chasing Coral Movie Trailer
(Image by Chasing Coral/ Netflix)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Watch it and first you will fall in love, and then it will break your heart.

It starts off showing and telling of the extraordinary (incredible doesn't cut it) beauty of coral, and about how brilliant coral are, evolutionally, building massive structures, comparable in their complexity to our cities.

But then it details how global warming is wiping out coral reefs across the planet, often in just days and weeks.

This is a movie that makes the devastating consequences of global warming crystal clear. The before and after images, captured by a team of passionate lovers of coral are enough to strengthen any feelings you have towards and about climate change deniers. But even if you just turned off the sound, this is a beautifully produced documentary.

 

