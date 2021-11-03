 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/3/21

Charter Schools Pile On The Debt

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
tps://youtu.be/68eue5cpbsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener ugc nofollow">I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today." - Wimpy

The issue of uncollected overallocation fees owed to the LAUSD by charter schools that occupy space on public school campuses under PROP-39 was first brought up by Board Member Bennett Kayser. Kayser has not been in office since 2015. Unhappy with his calls for accountability for the charter school industry, the CCSA financed the campaign against his reelection. Their candidate, Ref Rodriguez, won the election but was forced to resign after pleading guilty to money laundering related to the campaign.

Rodriguez's win secured a continued majority for the charter school industry on the LAUSD board. Rather than advocate on behalf of the public school students that they were supposed to represent, these board members ensured that charters were able to operate with as little oversight as possible. The amount owed to the LAUSD for overallocation fees continued to grow.

When Jackie Goldberg won the special election to fill the seat left empty by Rodriguez's felony conviction, public school supporters took control of the board. One of Goldberg's first actions was to push for the collection of the debt owed to LAUSD students. In a heated discussion, Goldberg threatened to withhold her vote to renew the charters for three schools unless the district had a commitment that the schools would pay the money that they owed. One of the three schools involved in the dispute was the Hollywood franchise of the Citizens Of The World charter school chain. In the end, all three schools relented and their charters were renewed.

Any momentum towards repayment was lost when Tanya Ortiz Franklin won the seat that was held by retiring Board Member Dr. Richard Vladovic. The charter school industry once again held the majority which allowed their publicly funded private schools to operate without interference.

According to the latest information released by the Charter School Division, charter schools were assessed $1,240,303.36 in overallocation fees for the 2020-21 school year. The 16 schools were formally notified of the exact amounts due in letters dated August 13, 2021. As had been explained in agreements previously signed with the district, the fees were due within 30 days. As of October 19, 2021, it appears that none of the schools have paid their bills in full.

With the latest batch of assessments, charter schools now owe the district $13,598,619.58. Some of the notable delinquents include:

  • The Citizens of the World nationwide chain of charter schools was forced to close their New York franchise after poor operational practices and a lack of performance. Despite "a commitment to pay what we owe" that was made in 2019, they still owe the district $1,068,684.79.
  • Girls Athletic Leadership School is currently building a new campus out of used shipping containers in Van Nuys. The building should have plenty of elbow room for the students as their actual In-District Classroom Average Daily Attendance was only 214.11. They had projected it to be 245.66.
  • New Heights Charter School was renewed last year even while publicly maintaining that the fees that they owe would not be paid. It still owes the district $1,046,783.96.
  • Goethe International Charter School becomes the latest member of the $1 million club. It has overestimated its needs for space in each of the past five years.
  • New Horizons Charter Academy has also overestimated the number of students it would serve for five years running. It currently owes the district $1,344,285.16.

The failure to take the steps necessary to collect this debt represents a breach of their fiduciary duties by the LAUSD board. It shows that the majority cannot separate their personal interest from their obligations to the students of the district. Not only should voters hold them responsible for betraying their trust during next year's election, but the Inspector General and District Attorney should also immediately launch investigations.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 