 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/1/19

Charter School Association Purposefully Puts Students In Danger

By     (# of views)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Charter school ad on LA bus
Charter school ad on LA bus
(Image by audreywatters)   Details   DMCA

"Students are absolutely safer in a Field Act [school building] when an earthquake happens, no question about it. "

- Tom Duffy

Coalition For Adequate School Housing

Whenever legislative bodies attempt to force accountability on the charter school industry, the California Charter School Association (CCSA) cries "#KidsNotPolitics." However, while claiming to put Kids First, there are CCSA charters that are among the worst-performing schools in the state. One of their member schools was caught violating the state labor code and illegally charging students to attend summer school. Still another engaged in construction practices so flagrant that the results endangered "the health and safety of students" . According to a recent KCBS News report, there are hundreds of charter school facilities that do not have to comply with the Field Act, the law that ensures that school buildings are safe during an earthquake.

As shown in documents uncovered by Michael Kohlhaas dot org, the CCSA feels that one of the "greatest threats" that they face is requiring that their schools "comply with [the] Field Act."

So much for Kids First.


(Image by CCSA)   Details   DMCA

After 230 schools collapsed during the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, the state of California passed the Field Act, "which mandated rigorous oversight of the construction of every public school to ensure they're safe." As a result, California schools "are the safest buildings in the world." Southern California earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones asserts that "students are absolutely safer in a Field Act building when an earthquake happens. No question about it."

Even though charter schools receive state funds to pay for rent and renovations of their buildings, they are exempt from following the Field Act. The California Seismic Safety Commission has recommended twice that "no public school should be exempt from the Field Act," but the CCSA has successfully fought to prevent the closure of loopholes that exclude their schools from having to comply. Once again, the only thing public about these private schools is their source of funding.

________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.


 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 