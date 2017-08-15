Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Charlottesville driver an agent provocateur?

By       Message John Peebles     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 240
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)
- Advertisement -

Charlottesville car attacker Fields may have been an agent provocateur.

Divide and rule is a strategy that can help some political causes more than others. Some dark forces may be attempting to seed a race war between Americans.

- Advertisement -
We do know crisis actors have been reappearing in these events, and that they're actually hired to participate. So the possibility of a staged or directed event is quite high. Plus, Fields may have been a Hillary supporter, and the organizer of "Unite the Right," Jason Kessler, had been part of Occupy as recently as November 2016. Swings of loyalty are a real red flag; if Fields were so devoted a white nationalist, where's the history?

The notion of an agent provocateur dates back to ancient times where one side will insert a covert agent who provokes a mob into doing acts of violence which then precipitate a violent reaction by the other party. America's seen its share of this tool, dating back to strikes and other demonstrations in our not-too-distant past.

I'm cautious to use the word terrorist. One person's terrorist is another's freedom fighter. We need to maintain the American system of justice where no one is guilty until found so by a court of law.

Such an exercise was missing after 9/11 and as a result we may have gone after the wrong guys. At a minimum we launched a preventable war based on a terrorist link where in fact none existed. Why is it that not a single person has ever been indicted or prosecuted? bin Laden never was; his wanted poster makes no mention of 9/11.

- Advertisement -
As for the violence "on many sides" comment. Maybe Trump knew something to indicate the possibility that Fields was an agent provocateur. If this is the case, the broad brushed-stroked so-called "white nationalists" or whoever they are didn't do it. Also, it takes two parties to make a fight. Violence was used on both sides before the Fields incident. And we don't yet know the motivations of driver Fields, whose car had likely been struck--perhaps these vandals were the real agents provocateur.

Do we even know who they are? Like 9/11, those blamed may not be acting under explicit orders from anyone higher up. There is a criminal justice system in place that requires evidence be collected for a reason. The reason is that without proof, accusations of criminality don't matter. Now if we could see who said what and identify a suspect whose acts directly led to an act of terrorism then we could go ahead. With 9/11 this didn't happen. Instead we had rendition and torture, something that gets the victim to say anything the torturer wants, most specifically that "he" did "it"--he being anyone and it being anything the torturer wants to blame.

General Lee is a symbol. And not just of slavery but of Dixie. Love of their country is no sin. And it was their country then. Many I'm sure didn't want to go to war then, and probably weren't slave-owners. Did Lee's personal views about slavery matter more than his obligation to the land he loved? Let's not confuse the love of one's country, honor, and duty with love of one's race.

Of course the South maintained the evil institution of slavery. I wonder how many people now being labelled white nationalists think that slavery is a wrong. They are after all Americans, too. I'd be cautious in labelling all those who want their Confederate statues racists. Of course some are bigots, most probably, but this doesn't make Lee any less respectable for his achievements as a general and leader. These people revel in their racial identity and its past--surely there's something worthy of honor in their history and former way of life?

Lee's statue in Charlottesville has a pending court case against its removal. If the legal process is allowed to move forward, then the statue will most likely be removed without risk.

Care should be exhibited in removing statues, especially if the idea seems politically popular to those in local government. Defilement and extralegal actions will incite and agitate to a far greater extent than quiet removal with Court backing. That assumes of course no one is trying to gain an advantage out of these protests--Charlottesville has emerged as the loser in this atmosphere of violence and hatred where no one wins but perhaps one party can be made to look worse.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://johnbpeebles.wordpress.com

The author lives in Colorado, photographing the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Politically, John's an X generation independent with a blend of traditional American and progressive values. He is fiscally conservative and believes in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fukushima poses ongoing danger

Nuclear Power: Unsafe in any dose

Neo-cons slap a sleeping Bear

Prep, don't panic over fallout

U.S. at the boundaries of empire

Capitalism kills itself

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

j dial

Become a Fan
Author 41216
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 9, 2009), 24 fans, 27 articles, 34 quicklinks, 245 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by j dial:

The history on James Fields includes the interest he devoted to Hitler and the Nazis during high school, as divulged by a high-school teacher of his.



Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 9:51:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 11 fans, 21 articles, 11 quicklinks, 407 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to j dial:   New Content

The anger and hate are there. Whatever his high school teacher may have to say doesn't affect his trial or the evidence supporting that a crime was committed. What was in Field's mind remains an unknown, as is who might have led him to commit the act.

Are Fields' political view relevant? Now if someone is espousing racist views or violence, then we need to find out who twisted this young man's mind.

Can anyone program another to do this kind of act? My guess is that whatever occurred, did so in a moment of rage. Pre-meditation might be provable but linking him to a specific group probably not. It's a lone wolf thing.

I can't see Fields acting deliberately. He didn't know who was in the street--he could have hit anyone, so in that regard it's indiscriminate. Plus if he wanted body count he probably would have gone on the curb.

Rather than assume he's programmed and a terrorist, let's let the evidence speak. He's entitled to a defense.

These racists views are out there and gaining popularity. We can try to stem the ignorance which is the basis of prejudice. His teacher tried but obviously failed.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 10:32:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 