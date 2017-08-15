By Greg Palast
(Charlottesville) Four neo-Nazis beat black school teacher Deandre Harris with iron bars and lumber. -Zach D Roberts 2017
Our photographer, Zach D. Roberts, continues to shoot -- even as a white militant raises a 9mm pistol to his face.
Zach got a shot of the gun and gunman, too. Luckily, the gunman didn't shoot back.
One photo has gone viral internationally. These others we bring you here because they must be seen. Including, for the first time, the gunman.
Welcome to Charlottesville, USA. Trump's America, month eight.
The young victim is Deandre Harris, a special education teacher in Charlottesville.
According to the President, the violence was perpetrated on "many sides." The only sides I see are the beaters and the beaten; Deandre on the ground with the alt-Right storm troopers with weapons.
Here is Zach's report. Deandre Harris, the school teacher, was walking down the street with friends, trading taunts with the white supremacist demonstrators.
Harris' jibes were hardly fighting words. "Go home! Leave town!" Locals like Harris resented the jack-ass invasion.
That's when fists flew and Harris was slammed by one of the white guys straight into a parking lot barrier so hard the yellow wooden arm broke.
Now Deandre fell to the ground, "alone, surrounded by all these white guys--and they started beating him with the poles that almost all the white supremacists were carrying."
In the photos, you can see one white guy picking up the yellow barrier arm and raising the three foot hunk of lumber high over his head before he brings it down on Deandre--who is being kicked by another white man's boots while two others bring down metal rods on the prone man.
And no, that's not a cop on the left in the photo--that's a neo-Nazi in full riot gear. (Where were the cops? Good question: this parking garage is next to the Charlottesville Police Station.)
Except for one. The gunman.
Alt-right gun-toting protester at Charlottesville
White militant with 9mm, then aimed at rescuers. -Zach D Roberts 2017