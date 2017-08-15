Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

Charlottesville: A gun in his face, but he got the photo

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Greg Palast     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/15/17

Author 1833
Become a Fan
  (68 fans)
- Advertisement -
Charlottesville: A gun in his face, but he got the photo
By Greg Palast


(Charlottesville) Four neo-Nazis beat black school teacher Deandre Harris with iron bars and lumber. -Zach D Roberts 2017

- Advertisement -
Don't look away. Four white neo-Nazis are beating a Black man, crawling on the ground, with their metal poles and a yellow hunk of lumber. The beating continues -- there's blood on the pavement.

Our photographer, Zach D. Roberts, continues to shoot -- even as a white militant raises a 9mm pistol to his face.

Zach got a shot of the gun and gunman, too. Luckily, the gunman didn't shoot back.
One photo has gone viral internationally. These others we bring you here because they must be seen. Including, for the first time, the gunman.

Welcome to Charlottesville, USA. Trump's America, month eight.
Photojournalist Zach D. Roberts is Associate Producer and stake-out videographer for Greg Palast's film, "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy." We are now making the post-election update. You can add your name as a producer for a minimum tax deductible contribution of $1,000 ($500 for Co-Producer) or get a screen credit as a supporter for $100 minimum donation. And you'll get a signed copy of your film on DVD. Or help us fund our continued investigation of 'their' vote-swiping schemes for any amount no matter how large or small.
The young victim is Deandre Harris, a special education teacher in Charlottesville.
According to the President, the violence was perpetrated on "many sides." The only sides I see are the beaters and the beaten; Deandre on the ground with the alt-Right storm troopers with weapons.

- Advertisement -
Zach D. Roberts is an investigative photojournalist who has been with the Palast investigations team for eleven years.

Here is Zach's report. Deandre Harris, the school teacher, was walking down the street with friends, trading taunts with the white supremacist demonstrators.

Harris' jibes were hardly fighting words. "Go home! Leave town!" Locals like Harris resented the jack-ass invasion.

That's when fists flew and Harris was slammed by one of the white guys straight into a parking lot barrier so hard the yellow wooden arm broke.

Now Deandre fell to the ground, "alone, surrounded by all these white guys--and they started beating him with the poles that almost all the white supremacists were carrying."

In the photos, you can see one white guy picking up the yellow barrier arm and raising the three foot hunk of lumber high over his head before he brings it down on Deandre--who is being kicked by another white man's boots while two others bring down metal rods on the prone man.

And no, that's not a cop on the left in the photo--that's a neo-Nazi in full riot gear. (Where were the cops? Good question: this parking garage is next to the Charlottesville Police Station.)

- Advertisement -
Deandre was saved when some gutsy young Black men--with no weapons--ran into the underground garage-- and the white posse scattered.

Except for one. The gunman.


Alt-right gun-toting protester at Charlottesville
(Image by Greg Palast)   Permission   Details   DMCA

White militant with 9mm, then aimed at rescuers. -Zach D Roberts 2017

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.gregpalast.com
Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

UAW Files Charges Against Romney for Auto Bail-Out Profiteering

Placebo Ballots: Stealing California From Bernie Using an Old GOP Vote-Snatching Trick

Aaron Swartz Died For Piers Morgan's Sins

TrumpCare dies, XL flies -- and the secret winner is...

The Confidential Memo at the Heart of the Global Financial Crisis

GREECE'D: We Voted 'No' to slavery, but 'Yes' to our chains

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 