 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/21/21

Charles Taylor on the Sources of Our Western Modern Identity (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 21, 2021: The Canadian Catholic philosopher Charles Taylor (born in 1931) announces his general topic in the title and subtitle of his 600-page book Sources of the Self: The Making of the Modern Identity (Harvard University Press, 1989). Taylor's use of the definite "the" in his subtitle appears to stipulate that "The Modern Identity" is to be understood as emerging historically in the early modern and modern periods in Western culture -- over against what I will here style "The Pre-Modern Identity" - which may have also continued to exist somehow in a residual form into what Taylor might consider the early modern and modern periods in Western cultural history.

Indeed, residual overlapping patterns is precisely what David Riesman describes in his widely read book with Nathan Glazer and Reuel Denney, The Lonely Crowd: A Study of the Changing American Character (Yale University Press, 1950). In the terminology that I just posited as "The Pre-Modern Identity," Riesman's outer-directed (also known as tradition-directed) character type continued to co-exist in American culture alongside the inner-directed character type and the then-emerging other-directed character type. As we will see momentarily, Riesman's inner-directed character type manifests what Taylor refers to in Part II as "Inwardness" (pages 109-207), the characteristic central to "The Modern Identity" in Taylor's terminology.

Even though I can readily align Riesman's terminology about inner-directed character types in American culture with Taylor's historical survey of inwardness in Western culture, I find nothing in Taylor's 1989 book with which I can align Riesman's terminology about outer-directed (or tradition-directed) character types in American culture. Because Riesman's terminology strikes me as elastic and protean, I want to raise the question here, "Can we also aptly use the terminology outer-directed (or tradition-directed) character types to describe our ancient hunter-gatherer ancestors as well as our farmer and city-dweller ancient ancestors?

I would align Riesman's terminology about outer-directed (or tradition-directed) character types in American culture with what the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian Walter J. Ong refers to as the world-as-event sense of life in his fine article "World as View and World as Event" in the journal the American Anthropologist, volume 71, number 4 (August 1969): pages 634-647. Conversely, I would align what Ong refers to as the world-as-view sense of life with Riesman's terminology about inner-directed character types in American culture.

Ong's 1969 essay "World as View and World as Event" is reprinted in volume three of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Atlanta: Scholars Press, 1995, pages 69-90).

At first blush, Ong seems to be suggesting an either/or choice between the world-as-event sense of life and the world-as-view sense of life. Up to a point, this appears to be the case. However, for Ong, there is also a catch. The catch is that the emerging world-as-view sense of life may co-exist, as it were, close to the world-as-event sense of life, as a kind of residual form, as it were. Because Ong's favorite target in Western philosophy is Plato, Plato can serve here as representing the emerging world-as-view sense of life. Western philosophical thought permeates Plato's dialogues. This Western philosophical thought represents the emergence of the world-as-view sense of life in ancient Greek culture. However, a certain number of myths or stories can also be found in Plato's dialogues. They represent residual forms of the world-as-event sense of life that Plato was still close to.

See John Alexander Stewart's bilingual book The Myths of Plato (New York: Macmillan, 1905).

Most ancient and medieval Western philosophers and theologians embraced the world-as-view sense of life embodied in Western philosophy from the time of Plato and Aristotle onward. But most ancient and medieval Western philosophers and theologians co-existed side by side with the world-as-event sense of life in the various residually oral cultures around them. However, this kind of co-existence tended to diminish under the influence of the Gutenberg printing press from the mid-1450s onward in Western culture in the early modern and modern periods. In short, the print culture in Western culture after the Gutenberg printing press emerged tended to be characterized predominantly with the world-as-view sense of life.

Concerning ancient and medieval Western theology, see my article "Early Christian Creeds and Controversies in the light of the Orality-Literacy Hypothesis [as Advanced by Walter J. Ong]" in the journal Oral Tradition, volume 2, number 1 (January 1987): pages 132-149.

For further discussion of what Ong refers to as the world-as-event sense of life and of what he refers to as the world as view sense of life, see my article "Walter Ong and Harold Bloom Can Help Us Understand the Hebrew Bible" in the journal Explorations in Media Ecology, volume 11, number 3&4 (2012): pages 255-272.

James L. Kugel does not happen to advert explicitly to Ong's 1969 article "World as View and World as Event" in his book The Great Shift: Encountering God in Biblical Times (Boston and New York: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2017). Nevertheless, "The Great Shift" Kugel detects in the texts of the Hebrew Bible can be interpreted as the written record of the shift from the early world-as-event sense of life to the subsequent world-as-view sense of life as Ong discusses these.

Ong discusses the aural-to-visual shift in cognitive processing in his book Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason Harvard University Press, 1958; see the "Index" for specific page references to the aural-to-visual shift [page 396]). Ong's Art of Reason refers to the Age of Reason (also known as the Enlightenment and as Taylor's modernity).

I hasten to point out here that Ong himself credits (page 338, note 54) the French Catholic philosopher Louis Lavelle (1883-1951) with suggesting the aural-to-visual shift in cognitive processing to him through his book La parole et l'ecriture (Paris: L'Artisan du livre, 1942).

For further discussion of what Ong refers to as the world-as-event sense of life, see David Abram's book The Spell of the Sensuous: Perception and Language in a More-Than-Human World (New York: Pantheon Books/ Random House, 1996).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 