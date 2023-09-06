 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/6/23

Charles Taylor on Our Secular Age (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)
Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 6, 2023: In the present essay, I propose to discuss certain works by Walter J. Ong (1912-2003), Robert N. Bellah (1927-2013), and Charles Taylor (born in 1931).

In my somewhat OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020), I have discussed Ong's breakthrough insight in the early 1950s as manifested in his massively researched 1958 book Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason [in the Age of Reason] (Harvard University Press):

More recently, I have discussed more technical aspects of Ong's discussion in his massively researched 1958 book RMDD in my OEN article "Walter Ong (1912-2003) on Peter Ramus (1515-1572)" (dated September 1, 2023):

In addition, I have discussed Robert Bellah's 2011 book Religion in Human Evolution: From the Paleolithic to the Axial Age (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press) in my OEN article "Robert N. Bellah on Religion in Big History" (dated November 27, 2021):

Now, in Bellah's 2011 750-page book, he discusses Charles Taylor's 2007 875-page book A Secular Age (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press). But I have not previously Taylor's 2007 875-page book in any of my OEN articles. For specific page references to Taylor in Bellah's 2011 book, see the "Index" (p. 743). So I am going to discuss Taylor's enormously learned 2007 875-page book in the present essay, but I am only going to highlight certain parts of it.

In Bellah's 2011 750-page book Religion in Human Evolution: From the Paleolithic to the Axial Age, he discusses Ong on p. 281. Unfortunately, in the accompanying endnote, Bellah says, "This [endnote? Or book?] is not the place to pursue the important issue of the relations between orality and literacy, but Walter Ong in several books besides the one cited has made important contributions, as have Eric Havelock and Jack Goody" (p. 658n.39). The "Index" in Bellah's book (pp. 715-746) includes main entries on Jack Goody (p. 725); Eric Havelock (p. 726); Literacy (p. 731); Albert Lord (p. 731); Andrea Nightingale (p. 734); Oral culture (p. 735); Milman Parry (p. 735); and Writing systems (p. 746).

Ong never tired of touting Albert Lord's 1960 book The Singer of Tales (Harvard University Press) and Eric Havelock's 1963 book Preface to Plato (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press). Ong's perceptive reviews of Lord's 190 book and Havelock's 1963 book are reprinted in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 301-306 and 309-312, respectively).

Walter J. Ong's Testimony

In Ong's massively researched 1958 book RMDD, he discusses the aural-to-visual shift in cognitive processing in our Western cultural history (for specific page references, see the "Index" [p. 396]).

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009.
 

