I love reading the stories of people who come to realize that killing animals

for food is usually wrong --at least for them. I make allowances for times when

it means killing an animal or starving- though I hope that even then -people like

me would not kill an animal. Of course, who knows. I remember a while back

seeing on TV the account of a downed plane on a mountain top where hunger

drove some of the living passengers to cannibalism.

Today on the All-Creatures website I read an inspirational account of a woman

whose family owned a cow factory farm. But one day she abandoned this lifestyle

to become a vegan. In her own words: "I slipped past the veil of my cultural and

familial conditioning and into the world of veganism and I've never looked back."

Renee King-Sonnen who is now Executive Director and Founder of Rowdy Girl

Sanctuary tells us why she had a change of heart and became -not only a vegan

but a passionate animal rights activist.

