I love reading the stories of people who come to realize that killing animals
for food is usually wrong --at least for them. I make allowances for times when
it means killing an animal or starving- though I hope that even then -people like
me would not kill an animal. Of course, who knows. I remember a while back
seeing on TV the account of a downed plane on a mountain top where hunger
drove some of the living passengers to cannibalism.
Today on the All-Creatures website I read an inspirational account of a woman
whose family owned a cow factory farm. But one day she abandoned this lifestyle
to become a vegan. In her own words: "I slipped past the veil of my cultural and
familial conditioning and into the world of veganism and I've never looked back."
Renee King-Sonnen who is now Executive Director and Founder of Rowdy Girl
Sanctuary tells us why she had a change of heart and became -not only a vegan
but a passionate animal rights activist.