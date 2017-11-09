Power of Story
Change of Heart

By Suzana Megles
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
I love reading the stories of people who come to realize that killing animals

for food is usually wrong --at least for them. I make allowances for times when

it means killing an animal or starving- though I hope that even then -people like

me would not kill an animal. Of course, who knows. I remember a while back

seeing on TV the account of a downed plane on a mountain top where hunger

drove some of the living passengers to cannibalism.

Today on the All-Creatures website I read an inspirational account of a woman

whose family owned a cow factory farm. But one day she abandoned this lifestyle

to become a vegan. In her own words: "I slipped past the veil of my cultural and

familial conditioning and into the world of veganism and I've never looked back."

Renee King-Sonnen who is now Executive Director and Founder of Rowdy Girl

Sanctuary tells us why she had a change of heart and became -not only a vegan

but a passionate animal rights activist.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Suzana Megles

Author

(Member since Feb 2, 2008)


  New Content

I hope anyone who has entertained the idea of giving up meat will read this post. It may help to convince you that it is a good idea. Not only will your health probably benefit, but knowing that no animal is killed for your food needs is a rewarding thought.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 4:21:15 PM

Janet Supriano

Author

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Thank you for a beautiful article, Suzana. Your vocal support for our animal friends is admirable and appreciated.
If we are what we eat, I'm a lentil. :)

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:03:10 PM

Suzana Megles

Author

(Member since Feb 2, 2008)


Reply to Janet Supriano:

Janet - thanks for commenting and you made me laugh. Good for you for being a vegan lentil. I am a vegan Boca, a commercial product which certainly is not as healthy as yours. My next choice - I would be a potato. There are so many things you can do with them, but who knows -you may be ingenious making different lentil dishes too. Potatoes were a staple in my Slovak mothers' dishes. She would make potato pancakes, put them whole in her soups along with carrots. But my favorite use was called loksha which was made with grated potatoes, onions, and flour. Then mixed and separated into balls of dough which were rolled out and then put on a grill. They resembled tortillas and then slathered with butter - they were delicious. Of course today I use margarine instead of butter.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:38:56 PM

Janet Supriano

Author

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to Suzana Megles:

Oh, YUM! I have to try lokshas...soon.
Yes, I am a lentil, and a potato, too. Both are round and fluffy like me! Glad I made you laugh. You also make me smile whenever you comment. Your tender heart is a gift. And I'm sure it also causes pain. To read that companies want to slaughter chickens faster than the current 120 per minute, my stomach churns. Frankly, I don't read many posts regarding meat production, cuz I can't stand it.
Keep up your good work, my friend. My doggie, Packer, loves you for it. :)


Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 9:47:29 PM

Suzana Megles

Author

(Member since Feb 2, 2008)


Reply to Janet Supriano:

You are too generous with your compliments but thanks for them anyways. We have a lot in common - a compassionate diet, love of animals and last but not least - you have Packer and I had Peaches. I'm sure Packer inspires you as Peaches did me.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 1:32:28 AM

