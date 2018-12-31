 
 
Censored News of 2018

By Josh Mitteldorf

In this WBAI radio interview, Mark Crispin Miller talks about censored news in general, and outlines the main areas where we're being deceived, sometimes with lies, sometimes with ignoring an important subject, sometimes with one-sided coverage.

  • 5G wireless cell service is coming, and health studies have been absent or suppressed. What we do know about health effects of radio waves is that some people respond much more strongly than others, that the response goes way up with signal strength and with frequency, and that 5G will be stronger signals and higher frequencies than ever before, and it will be ubiquitous.
  • Not all vaccines are safe. Balanced views of vaccine benefits and risks are not permitted in US media.
  • The ongoing massacre in Yemen is not being covered.
  • The BDS movement has educated many American Jews about the unconscionable behavior of the Israeli military, and Israel is worried.
  • In response to a law suit, the US Dept of Justice has re-opened inquiry into American government complicity in the 9-11 World Trade Center attacks.
  • Commercialization of intelligence secrets by US government. There is no line between corporate spying on US citizens and NSA spying on US citizens.
  • "Russiagate" is entirely fabricated as a distraction. The DNC emails were stolen locally by an insider, not remotely by a hacker. Seth Rich is the probable whistleblower, and his subsequent murder was not investigated, by police or news media.
  • Stolen elections were one theme of these emails. Hillary did not win the 2016 primary, Bernie did. Donald did not win the general election, Hillary did.
  • Child sex in high places was another theme of the emails, not followed up by corporate media.
  • The US ranked #26 out of 26 nations in the honesty and openness of our election procedures. Venezuela was #1.
  • Miller also reminds us that the assassinations of the 1960s -- JFK, RFK and MLK in particular -- were reported to us with false narratives that have never been corrected. Our own CIA and FBI played a central role, and the Bush family is implicated.


Miller puts all this in an optimistic context: The goernment's campaign to suppress the truth, though it has full MSM complicity, is approaching a desperate stage. Young people don't believe government lies, and the US is rapidly becoming more like China, where everyone knows they're being lied to, and they rely on alternative sources for their news.

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Don Smith

Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009)
This article is largely wrong. And it's entirely undocumented. Why is it allowed on OpEdNews? Rob??????

"The ongoing massacre in Yemen is not being covered." But the U.S. Senate voted to end U.S. support for the war in Yemen.

"'Russiagate' is entirely fabricated as a distraction." PolitiFact called denial of Russiagate the "Lie of the Year" for 2017. There have been indictments and confessions about Russia. See Hey, Russiagate deniers, it's time to throw in the towel.


"The US ranked #26 out of 26 nations in the honesty and openness of our election procedures. Venezuela was #1." Not according to this.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 3:02:56 PM

Author 0
