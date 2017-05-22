- Advertisement -

In a statement that was published on Friday, the Buenos Aires Herald revealed that the administration of Argentina's President, Mauricio Macri, had decided not to award President Jimmy Carter the Order of the Liberator General San Martn -- the "maximum distinction that the country can give to a foreign personality."



Although the foreign ministry had already approved the tribute, Macri's ultimately decided to rescind it "under pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration."

Word had it that Trump didn't want Carter to take away any of Trump's fire during the visit.





"What happens is they hit me and I hit them back harder and, usually in all cases, they do it first," Trump told Fox News in April. "But they hit me and I hit them back harder and they disappear. That's what we want to lead the country."

And hit back hard he does:



Buzzfeed:

When Donald Trump's casino business went bankrupt in 2009, a lawyer whose clients stood to lose more than a billion dollars told police and the FBI that he got a menacing phone call from a man with a thick New York accent who threatened his family.

"My name is Carmine. I don't know why you're f*cking with Mr. Trump but if you keep f*cking with Mr. Trump, we know where you live and we're going to your house for your wife and kids,"

The same month, Trump told a radio host that the Bible verse that's influenced him most is "an eye for an eye."





"A lot of the proposals that he has made display either ignorance of world affairs or a cavalier attitude [emphasis mine] or an interest in getting tweets and headlines instead of actually thinking through what it is required to keep America safe," President Obama said of Donald Trump on May 26th.

Vindictiveness, of course, comes from a self-pride that is wounded. It was not Jimmy Carter the critic who wounded Trump's ego, but Jimmy Carter the intelligent diplomat and humanitarian. As with Obama the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Trump hates anyone who could best him in anything, and diplomacy is something he could never master. The President never actually reads anything and will never comprehend the nuances of culture and diplomacy. For example: neither Carter, nor Obama (nor even Bush) would have referred to a former FBI Director as a real "nut job" to in order to impress ambassadors. The same with classified information.

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump's disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

