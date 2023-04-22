Catonsville memories (1985)

Yesterday drove the car out to Tom's to get fixed
Galen was very good
It was foggy
I walked to the end of Old Waterloo Road
That deadends at Route 75
And back by the fields
The first field was eggplants
Then cabbages never harvested
They looked like sacks of wasted food
Their leaves shopping bag brown
Were still intact
The dead weight of Galen in the snuggly
Pushed me deep into the moist dirt
I felt grounded talking to him
(Though he was asleep)
Talking about birds, weeds
Whatever came along
My face was my face
As if I had just come from a massage.
(Article changed on Apr 22, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Apr 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT)