Catonsville memories (1985)

Yesterday drove the car out to Tom's to get fixed

Galen was very good

It was foggy

I walked to the end of Old Waterloo Road

That deadends at Route 75

And back by the fields

The first field was eggplants

Then cabbages never harvested

They looked like sacks of wasted food

Their leaves shopping bag brown

Were still intact

The dead weight of Galen in the snuggly

Pushed me deep into the moist dirt

I felt grounded talking to him

(Though he was asleep)

Talking about birds, weeds

Whatever came along

My face was my face

As if I had just come from a massage.

