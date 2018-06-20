- Advertisement -

Michael Sherrard, Executive Director of Faithful America, the "largest and fastest-growing online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice" is inviting ethical and moral people of all persuasions to sign a petition encouraging Catholic bishops to investigate the treatment of refugee children:

"At last week's meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic bishops, Cardinal Joseph Tobin publicly urged that a delegation be dispatched as a 'sign of our pastoral concern and protest against the hardening of the American heart.'

Cardinal Tobin's suggestion was well received and referred to committee. But with the crisis at the border deepening and the Trump administration in chaos, there's no time to waste.

By following the pope's example of showing personal solidarity with migrants, the bishops can make headlines and help pressure the Trump administration to roll back its "zero tolerance" policy that's putting these children in detention."

