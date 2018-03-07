Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Capitol Punishment: Or, Keeping House is too Expensive

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Funny 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/7/18

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: US Capitol west side {MID-260217}
US Capitol west side
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Politico reports on a letter to US Representative and House Ethics Committee chairwoman Susan Brooks (R-IN), from more than two dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus, requesting an investigation into "the legality and propriety" of lawmakers sleeping in their offices.

Among their complaints are that the free lodging and associated perqs constitute a "direct violation of the ethics rules which prohibit official resources from being used for personal purposes," and that the risk of seeing a naked politician creates a "hostile work environment" for House, um, housekeepers.

It's hard to disagree with the latter, but before unpacking this let's observe a moment of grief-laden silence for those poor underpaid members of Congress (base salary: $174,000 per year plus a quarter of a million for "office expenses" including travel) and their need to maintain two residences (one back home and one in Washington while Congress is in session).

Before leaving Congress last year, Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) proposed an additional "housing allowance" of $2,500 per month to help cover the costs of that second residence.

- Advertisement -

I have a better idea.

Marine Barracks Washington DC ("the oldest post in the Corps") is a little over a mile from the Capitol. The six-acre complex presumably has, or has room for, housing to accommodate the 435 members of the House and their 100 colleagues from the Senate in the same manner as that accorded active-duty military personnel. I'll leave the question of four-person rooms with private baths versus open squad bays and communal showers to the reader. I'm betting the Corps maintains a pretty good chow hall there, too. And it's just a 25-minute walk from work!

But back to that $174,000 salary and lavish travel budget. It seems to me that's more of a waste of taxpayer money than some extra janitorial costs at the Capitol offices.

- Advertisement -

I suggest capping congressional salaries (before federal income and payroll taxes are deducted) at the previous year's national median income (after median federal income and payroll taxes are deducted). Call it an incentive to legislate in ways that keep wages high and taxes low.

As for travel, one coach ticket to DC from the airport in or nearest a congressperson's district at the beginning of each session of Congress, and one ticket home when Congress adjourns or recesses, with a cap of three round trips per year. If they want to go home each weekend, they pick up the check themselves.

Members of Congress like to style themselves "public servants," but the congressional lifestyle doesn't look much like the lifestyles of the servants who clean their offices. What janitor gets $174,000 a year and essentially unlimited travel? Or has to try to un-see a naked politician?

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Funny 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 20 fans, 1 articles, 2817 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Excellent suggestions, though I suggest that Congress be paid Federal Minimum Wage, with zero benefits, vacation, or pension which every Fed. Min. Wage worker doesn't automatically get. (They would also need to be FORCED to live on that wage, and that alone--by handing all their other income streams to charity, e.g.) THEN Congress might start to get a clue.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 3:30:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 263 articles, 397 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content

That's an interesting idea, especially since I support a minimum wage of $0.00 :)

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 4:11:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 2617 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

I presume your zero minimum wage idea is coupled with a guaranteed minimum income?

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 7:15:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 11 articles, 7 quicklinks, 2067 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content

There palms would have to be examined by one of us hourly, in order to detect traces of grease.

(For some reason, no one has ever offered to grease either of my palms.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 5:04:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 2617 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I am not a big fan of this. Low salaries and benefits in full time jobs lead to high levels of corruption. It is almost impossible to prevent bribes of lucrative jobs after leaving Congress. And if those jobs were banned, only the rentier class (those who live off income as landlords, stockholders, etc.) could afford Congress if salaries and benefits were low, although some retirees might work out OK. I am a big fan of banning all political campaign contributions. Given the reality that they are used to restrict the free speech in petitioning government of those who do not contribute significant amounts, the present system is blatantly unconstitutional. (The fact that a majority of the Supreme Court ignored the facts of how the system works in Citizens United does not change the fact that the system violates the First Amendment.) Modern technology, plus regulation of public resources, makes near zero dollar campaigns feasible.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 7:12:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 1012 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I know it's nearly impossible to imagine where the US Congress is concerned, but international corruption studies consistently show that poorly paid public servants are easier to corrupt than well-paid ones. Members of Congress are required to be domiciled in and maintain real connections with the districts they represent, are expected to meet in person with their constituents, and may even leave their families there and become commuting spouses and parents. The military approach of barracks housing, barracks chow, and infrequent family leave for service members deployed abroad may work with young people with no other way to earn a living or pay for college, but it's not a great way to recruit the best and the brightest national policymakers.

I think it's more important to radically expand, strengthen, and enforce conflict-of-interest and anti-corruption rules for members of Congress than to make them even easier to buy by paying them meanly and requiring them to live like twenty-year-old grunts. Force them to liquidate their personal investment portfolios and convert them to shares in a public fund that is 50% indexed to the wealth of the bottom 10% of American residents and 50% indexed to median wealth. Prevent them from taking revolving-door and side-door payoffs for many years after leaving public service. Prevent them from participating in any debates, vote-trading, or votes in which their relatives, close friends, or former business associates have a substantial interest.

There is one area in which I would put the direct-compensation-side screws to Congress, however: they and their families should be provided the same healthcare coverage the worst-insured, worst-covered, worst-served American in the country has, and they should be barred from buying themselves (or receiving charity for) anything better. If that means no coverage whatsoever (as is currently the case), so be it. Do that, and HR 676 would sail through both houses of Congress in less than a month.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 7:31:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 