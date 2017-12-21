Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Capitalism needs to become a bad word

IMG_3723
alienation
alienation
Capitalism' is an ill-defined, politically charged word that is central to Americans' perception of their national identity. Yet, in a 2016 survey by the Harvard Institute of Politics, only 42% of American millennials (and a slim majority of voters overall) said they "supported capitalism." This alienation will only increase as the full meaning of the new Republican tax plan sinks in with people who haven't yet read below the euphemistic headlines about "tax cuts" and "tax reform."

To a nation whose income and wealth inequality has already risen to levels last seen in the gilded age, President Trump plans to give a "great, big, beautiful Christmas present." Under its gaudy wrapping, this package includes a corporate tax reduction (from 35% to 21%), large tax cuts for the already wealthy and little or nothing for the rest of us. By 2027, taxes will go up for households earning less than $75,000. Congressional Republicans are planning to cut back on Medicare, Social Security and welfare programs as a way to pay for revenue lost to these tax cuts. That's why the non-partisan Tax Policy Center concludes that

"If you consider plausible ways of financing [the deficit created by the tax cuts in] either the House or the Senate bill, most low-and middle-income households would eventually end up worse off than if the bill did not become law."

The bills also end the Obamacare mandate. According to the Congressional Budget Office, this will result in 13 million fewer Americans with health insurance. Merry Christmas.

To justify this awful legislation, Republicans invoke a trickle-down, supply-side mantra that is discredited by nearly all economists and by history. They claim that if wealthy investors get tax cuts, they will use their extra money to make profits from new production that creates jobs and raises paychecks. Yet, as Michael Bloomberg points out, corporations don't need the extra trillion dollars generated by the corporate tax cut; they're already sitting on $2.3 trillion in liquid assets.

According to Market Watch, corporate profits are at a record high but "America is starved for new investments in infrastructure, capital equipment and new technology." Big corporations have discovered that it's "a lot easier to invest in Wall Street securities than it is to build a factory or office on Main Street." With wages stagnant, demand for new products and services is slack. So why invest in new production?

Republicans know that CEOs won't use their trillion-dollar gift to engage in socially useful investment. Last Nov. 14 Trump's Treasury Secretary Gary Cohn was sitting onstage in front of a large audience of CEOs and top executives at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council meeting. "A Journal editor asked the crowd to raise their hands if their company plans to invest more if the tax reform bill passes. Very few hands went up." Cohn was embarrassed but undeterred.

The overriding agenda of the GOP is to add to the wealth of their rich donors. They can lie about it (e.g. calling the tax bill relief for the middle-class) or hide their agenda behind appeals to nativism, racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-intellectual and anti-scientific attitudes lurking in conservative Christianity, and single-issue voters opposed to abortion.

But sometimes there are moments of candor, as when Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said: "My donors are basically saying, 'Get it [the tax bill] done or don't ever call me again.'" Or when Sen. Lindsey Graham told a journalist that if the tax bill failed, "the financial contributions will stop."

Capitalism is essentially predatory--it seeks to subordinate all the functions of the state to the growth of capital. It seeks to privatize and profit from formerly public functions such as prisons, education, defense, intelligence, communication networks, water supply and the supervision of banking and monetary policy.

It follows the imperative laid out by Milton Friedman in his hugely influential 1970 New York Times essay "The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits." He argued that in a typical corporation there is one and only one group of stakeholders to whom management is responsible: shareholders. Management is obliged "to conduct the business in accordance with their desires, which generally will be to make as much money as possible while conforming to the basic rules of the society, both those embodied in law and those embodied in ethical custom."

What his simple-minded argument overlooked was that the growth of capital is growth in the power of capitalists to shape "the basic rules of the society" to their advantage, as we have seen in a succession of tax cuts for the investor class under Reagan, Bush and now Trump. And just a few days ago the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) became a striking example of capitalist predation.

On Dec. 14 the Republican majority on the FCC voted to repeal the 2015 net neutrality rule which barred internet service providers such as Comcast or Verizon from deliberately speeding up, slowing down or blocking traffic from specific websites and apps. They can now discriminate based on political views. A public function, what was our information freeway, is about to become a toll road controlled by large corporations who can charge you different rates for different speeds and destinations.

'Capitalism' is often confused with other, more positive aspects of our economic life, as in the opening words of Britannica.com's entry on capitalism: "Capitalism, also called free market economy or free enterprise economy." It is good for a society to have a market in which entrepreneurs are free to offer products and services in a market. But we can have these without subordinating our society to the goals of predatory Friedmaneque mega-corporations.

'Capitalism' needs to lose its luster. It should be understood as a great danger to democracy and human flourishing.

 

I'm a retired philosophy professor at Centre College. I also am a regular columnist for The Danville Advocate-Messenger,the local paper in what was my home town (I now live in Connecticut. My last book was Posthumanity-Thinking Philosophically
 

Brian Cooney

"So deep is the fusion between the corporations and the state that profits are now created largely by political means. There is nothing "free" about this market; instead it is driven by political intervention every step of the way. From start to finish, the supply chain of corporate profits is government action" (Richard Moser, Counterpunch

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 5:12:22 PM

Stephen Unger

The basis of capitalism is greed. It is, in effect, argued by capitalists that, if everybody is motivated primarily by greed, good things will happen. What actually happens is that greed leads to wealth, which provides more power to obtain even more wealth.

In our economic system, profit rates increase with the size of one's fortune. So the rich get richer at a great rate, while the poor get poorer. This is why economic inequality has been growing rapidly over the past several decades.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 11:10:07 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Reply to Stephen Unger:

Unfortunately, it's the sociopaths who become wealthy because they have no conscience to prevent them from doing whatever they want to satisfy their greed and accrue more and more power.

I'm afraid "The meek will inherit the Earth" is a pipe dream. The Earth has been overtaken by sociopaths; they are in control. Possibly one good thing will come of this: total extinction of the human race from climate change. Maybe in a few millennia, homo sapiens, or something similar, can begin again.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 2:05:09 AM

Kenneth Johnson

While working for capitalist organizations, I was forced (mentally) to carelessly toss around a myriad of words that today are considered 'bad language'.

You, too, can clean up your act by narrowing your usage to only the single most vicious of curse words: "CAPITALIST."

*Then watch them cow and shiver in their strapless boots.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 11:22:53 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Reply to Kenneth Johnson:

Have you ever belonged to a worker-owned cooperative? The workers own the organization, collectively decide what percentage of profits will be distributed as wages and how much each employee will be paid, collectively decide what to make, how much to make, and how to protect their neighborhood from pollution that might be generated during the manufacturing process. Everyone has a turn at managing, no jobs are off-shored because that would mean the workers would be outsourcing their own work.

There are many instances of successful cooperatives, and I believe they began with Mondragon in Spain. More information can be obtained by reading books and articles by Richard D. Wolff, an emeritus professor of economics (U Mass), and Gar Alperovitz, professor of political economy (University of MD). Until you know what else is possible, don't settle for a predatory system.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 2:19:45 AM

Brian Cooney

Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:
Another excellent example is John Lewis Partnership in U.K.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 2:44:01 AM

gunnar kullenberg

  New Content

...a very weak and superfluous piece...

"...Capitalism is essentially predatory--it seeks to subordinate all the functions of the state to the growth of capital. It seeks to privatize and profit from formerly public functions such as prisons, education, defense, intelligence, communication networks, water supply and the supervision of banking and monetary policy...."

Capitalism is what the underlying culture allows it to be -- the US is a predatory construct and US capitalism reflects that...if there is a problem, and there is, it is the political class ....the US political class is appallingly corrupt...and US capitalism takes advantage of that...but that doesn't mean that "capitalism" in and of itself is a "rotten proposition." -- Look at Germany for example (or some other country), the German capitalist does not share the outlook and mentality of the typical American capitalist...

The US has been "functionally fascistic" for many years, but lets not confuse that with the basic concept of "capitalism"....

The US today is trying to force other countries to adopt "US-style Gangster-Capitalism" as a model and in doing so, the US is doing great harm to the world...

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 10:34:08 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to gunnar kullenberg:

Many valid points. I have to disagree with your initial characterization of the article, though I think you clarified your meaning well.

I think what needs to be distinguished is "unfettered capitalism," that we have today, from an intelligently regulated capitalism, that keeps a lid on excesses and takes into account the input (natural and human capital) and the output, namely pollution, devastated populations, slavery, and so on. This has been well laid out by many brilliant writers, but my favorite is Natural Capitalism, by Amory Lovins, et. al.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 12:19:05 AM

Brian Cooney

Reply to gunnar kullenberg:
What is capitalism? Your use of the term is unclear. Perhaps you're confusing it with free markets or competitive markets. You can have either of this without capitalism. Capitalism as the name suggests is a social system organized around the growth of capital. Capital is a means not an end so a society that turns it into its primary goal is any rational society.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 1:58:09 AM

Brian Cooney

Reply to Brian Cooney:
My last sentence should end with the phrase "is not a rational society."

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 2:04:23 AM

