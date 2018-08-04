 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Capitalism Killed Our Climate Momentum, Not "Human Nature"

By Naomi Klein

From The Intercept


The Aug. 5, 2018, issue of the New York Times Magazine.
(Image by Image: Courtesy of the New York Times)   Permission   Details   DMCA
This Sunday, the entire New York Times Magazine will be composed of just one article on a single subject: the failure to confront the global climate crisis in the 1980s, a time when the science was settled and the politics seemed to align. Written by Nathaniel Rich, this work of history is filled with insider revelations about roads not taken that, on several occasions, made me swear out loud. And lest there be any doubt that the implications of these decisions will be etched in geologic time, Rich's words are punctuated with full-page aerial photographs by George Steinmetz that wrenchingly document the rapid unraveling of planetary systems, from the rushing water where Greenland ice used to be to massive algae blooms in China's third largest lake.

The novella-length piece represents the kind of media commitment that the climate crisis has long deserved but almost never received. We have all heard the various excuses for why the small matter of despoiling our only home just doesn't cut it as an urgent news story: "Climate change is too far off in the future"; "It's inappropriate to talk about politics when people are losing their lives to hurricanes and fires"; "Journalists follow the news, they don't make it -- and politicians aren't talking about climate change"; and of course: "Every time we try, it's a ratings killer."

None of the excuses can mask the dereliction of duty. It has always been possible for major media outlets to decide, all on their own, that planetary destabilization is a huge news story, very likely the most consequential of our time. They always had the capacity to harness the skills of their reporters and photographers to connect abstract science to live extreme weather events. And if they did so consistently, it would lessen the need for journalists to get ahead of politics because the more informed the public is about both the threat and the tangible solutions, the more they push their elected representatives to take bold action.

Which is why it was so exciting to see the Times throw the full force of its editorial machine behind Rich's opus -- teasing it with a promotional video, kicking it off with a live event at the Times Center, and accompanying educational materials.

That's also why it is so enraging that the piece is spectacularly wrong in its central thesis.

According to Rich, between the years of 1979 and 1989, the basic science of climate change was understood and accepted, the partisan divide over the issue had yet to cleave, the fossil fuel companies hadn't started their misinformation campaign in earnest, and there was a great deal of global political momentum toward a bold and binding international emissions-reduction agreement. Writing of the key period at the end of the 1980s, Rich says, "The conditions for success could not have been more favorable."

And yet we blew it -- "we" being humans, who apparently are just too shortsighted to safeguard our future. Just in case we missed the point of who and what is to blame for the fact that we are now "losing earth," Rich's answer is presented in a full-page callout: "All the facts were known, and nothing stood in our way. Nothing, that is, except ourselves."

Yep, you and me. Not, according to Rich, the fossil fuel companies who sat in on every major policy meeting described in the piece. (Imagine tobacco executives being repeatedly invited by the U.S. government to come up with policies to ban smoking. When those meetings failed to yield anything substantive, would we conclude that the reason is that humans just want to die? Might we perhaps determine instead that the political system is corrupt and busted?)

This misreading has been pointed out by many climate scientists and historians since the online version of the piece dropped on Wednesday. Others have remarked on the maddening invocations of "human nature" and the use of the royal "we" to describe a screamingly homogenous group of U.S. power players. Throughout Rich's accounting, we hear nothing from those political leaders in the Global South who were demanding binding action in this key period and after, somehow able to care about future generations despite being human. The voices of women, meanwhile, are almost as rare in Rich's text as sightings of the endangered ivory-billed woodpecker -- and when we ladies do appear, it is mainly as long-suffering wives of tragically heroic men.

All of these flaws have been well covered, so I won't rehash them here. My focus is the central premise of the piece: that the end of the 1980s presented conditions that "could not have been more favorable" to bold climate action. On the contrary, one could scarcely imagine a more inopportune moment in human evolution for our species to come face to face with the hard truth that the conveniences of modern consumer capitalism were steadily eroding the habitability of the planet. Why? Because the late '80s was the absolute zenith of the neoliberal crusade, a moment of peak ideological ascendency for the economic and social project that deliberately set out to vilify collective action in the name of liberating "free markets" in every aspect of life. Yet Rich makes no mention of this parallel upheaval in economic and political thought.

WHEN I DELVED into this same climate change history some years ago, I concluded, as Rich does, that the key juncture when world momentum was building toward a tough, science-based global agreement was 1988. That was when James Hansen, then director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, testified before Congress that he had "99 percent confidence" in "a real warming trend" linked to human activity. Later that same month, hundreds of scientists and policymakers held the historic World Conference on the Changing Atmosphere in Toronto, where the first emission reduction targets were discussed. By the end of that same year, in November 1988, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the premier scientific body advising governments on the climate threat, held its first session.

But climate change wasn't just a concern for politicians and wonks -- it was watercooler stuff, so much so that when the editors of Time magazine announced their 1988 "Man of the Year," they went for "Planet of the Year: Endangered Earth." The cover featured an image of the globe held together with twine, the sun setting ominously in the background. "No single individual, no event, no movement captured imaginations or dominated headlines more," journalist Thomas Sancton explained, "than the clump of rock and soil and water and air that is our common home."

(Interestingly, unlike Rich, Sancton didn't blame "human nature" for the planetary mugging. He went deeper, tracing it to the misuse of the Judeo-Christian concept of "dominion" over nature and the fact that it supplanted the pre-Christian idea that "the earth was seen as a mother, a fertile giver of life. Nature -- the soil, forest, sea -- was endowed with divinity, and mortals were subordinate to it.")

When I surveyed the climate news from this period, it really did seem like a profound shift was within grasp -- and then, tragically, it all slipped away, with the U.S. walking out of international negotiations and the rest of the world settling for nonbinding agreements that relied on dodgy "market mechanisms" like carbon trading and offsets. So it really is worth asking, as Rich does: What the hell happened? What interrupted the urgency and determination that was emanating from all these elite establishments simultaneously by the end of the '80s?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Naomi Klein is the author of The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism, now out in paperback. To read all her latest writing visit www.naomiklein.org

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 3 fans, 18 articles, 1 quicklinks, 166 comments


Here's a brilliant journalist with all her ducks in a row!

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 2:04:15 PM

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 18 fans, 123 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1572 comments


Seeing such passion by such a brilliant journalist, I feel totally vindicated in both my recent OEN article and in my follow-up Radio Sputnik interview with Dr. Wilmer Leon (it starts about 37 minutes in).

Given this context, I'm still puzzled why OEN gave probably my most important article such a crappy headline, when it routinely gives top headlines to less weighty pieces I write. Fortunately, CounterPunch saw the importance and made it a featured piece--which is why Dr. Leon saw my piece and immediately contacted me for an interview.

This isn't personal griping--just pointing out how crucial radical suggestions for climate organizing (like my connect-the-dots activist article) now are. I hope OEN will privilege articles pushing promising schemes for pro-climate organizing in the future.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 2:17:15 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 212 articles, 3358 quicklinks, 14745 comments, 180 diaries


I fear Naomi is in the first stage of the grieving process: denial. There is no more "nick of time." No one has yet conceived of anything close to technological or other means of reversing the exponentially accelerating heating points, of which there are many, that we have crossed long ago. That doesn't even touch on acid oceans, thinning ozone, habitat and species loss, methane releases, and sheer impossibility of our species working together, even if there were things we could actually do. Her ducks may be lined up in a nice and commendable row, but they're already well over a "one way waterfall." As always, I'd love to learn the errors in my thinking.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 2:56:12 PM

Francine Lindberg

(Member since Jun 12, 2010), 1 fan, 2 articles, 2 quicklinks, 17 comments


With all due respect, your statement is a reflection of the very thing Ms Klein has pointed out - fatalism is a futile endeavor. I don't know about you but I have grandchildren whom I hope may have a future. Climate change won't be 'reversed' to the golden era of innocence (ignorance) that was my childhood, but its acceleration can and should be tended to... I chose to spend my remaining time on the planet working to do something about the problem. To me it is the best use of my time. I am not responsible for the outcome, only my own day to day actions.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 3:25:16 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 212 articles, 3358 quicklinks, 14745 comments, 180 diaries


I hear you. I have progeny now grown save for a grandson, I spent 25 years in elementary education, and been an active environmentalist for 50 years. I wrote what I wrote because I have spent countless hours looking for solutions, as I still do regularly, and found none "for real" even from the "best of the best," such as Amory Lovins at rmi.org. I wrote the last sentence above looking for bread, not stones. We've been messing with Earth since we climbed down from the trees and caused countless extinctions of large animals around the world, and certainly appear to be a wayward species incapable of fitting into our own environment. As much as I respect Naomi, she is standing on quicksand here, without much more; I hope she comes back and educates me and us more completely.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 4:54:47 PM

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 3 fans, 18 articles, 1 quicklinks, 166 comments


Okay! So, all the highly talented, gifted reporter Klein is doing is telling one version of the truth; cogently and unflappably, while others are telling another, passionately, yet with the utter pessimism of no hope for the viability of the conscious species - as rumor has it, we see ourselves to be.

This has been the trajectory of an addictive, and extremely violent, postindustrial 'civilization' shepherded by a brutal, unregulated -- anything goes -- capitalist orientation.

If it is unquestionably too late to act, why don't we just commit mass suicide by pushing for a nuclear war, which will definitely be "the war to end all wars", once and for all? Because the 'survival instinct' is a molecule in our genome!

At least then the planet may have a chance for a fresh start!

Would this be your alternative recommendation?

No! I didn't think so.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 3:57:55 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 212 articles, 3358 quicklinks, 14745 comments, 180 diaries


My recommendation is to actually be kind to one another and alleviate as much suffering as we can in whatever time we have. I strongly advocate that Russia and the U.S. devote their entire military efforts to focusing on this issue, setting an example for the rest of the world; ditto all serious scientists and thinking people around the world. I absolutely WANT to be proven wrong.

If there are solutions, I can only imagine them coming from biological sources, such as subarin grafting or maybe CRISPER splicing, bacterial modification, massive growth of bamboo worldwide (with sequestration after use), mixing kelp into animal feed (to cut methane emissions), and of course human behavioral changes (less or no meat), stop or greatly curtail driving, vasectomies, smaller homes, etc. But we are still left with lack of time, not to mention political vision or human will. I point to biological options because they vastly more efficient and less likely to have unintended consequences. The scale and adequate timing of these changes still leave me in great doubt.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 5:05:35 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 14 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1618 comments


I think you are on point with the recommendation to be kind to one another. None of us are getting out of this alive. Mass suicide through nuclear annihilation may be forced upon us, but in the mean time, our remaining time can be enjoyed. I choose to work on "attitude" more than futile crusades to save the human species. Most humans are not the psychopathic thieves driving us to ruin, but it is too late for the torches and pitchforks solution and we are too divided and brainwashed anyway.


Look back at history in the Great(?) Depression. There were lots of homeless folks, many wondering around. There were definitions with sharp meanings of "hobo," "tramp," and "bum." The definitions had mostly to do with the whether or not the person was willing to work for his meal. There were signs used by the wandering homeless to tell others of what hospitality or violence to expect from a marked town or household. With the exponential increase in homelessness, exasperated or encouraged by the oligarch controlled government, we will be seeing much more of this, probably including new signals and signs. "Preppers" think the will be happier shooting the homeless who come around, "transition" wants to make communities that will share with them. What will make your remaining years more pleasant and give you a death without regrets? How we react to our declining environment is the question here, not whether or not it will happen.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 6:49:07 PM

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 3 fans, 18 articles, 1 quicklinks, 166 comments


Paragraph three, as originally typed, omitted to include the last sentence: Because the 'survival instinct' is a molecule in our genome.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 4:20:53 PM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 554 comments


Wealth and resources will be the "survival of the fittest" characteristic most required to survive the global catastrophe about to befall us. Ironically those people, with the wealth and resources, will be the ones most responsible for the catastrophe.

.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 4:36:58 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 212 articles, 3358 quicklinks, 14745 comments, 180 diaries


The average American puts upwards of nine gigatons of CO2 (I've read much more from other sources) each year, while humans in places like India are closer to one or less gigatons. However, even less industrialized countries are still wiping out habitat, the sine qua non for human survival. I truly wish it were not so!

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 5:20:07 PM

Burl Hall

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 42 fans, 318 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2199 comments, 102 diaries


I hate to say this, Daniel, but I actually believe it would be best if us hairless apes (humans) go the way of the dinosaur. Unfortunately, species extinctions from what I've read appears to manifesting faster at this point in time. click here


Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 6:19:39 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 212 articles, 3358 quicklinks, 14745 comments, 180 diaries


I was just now trying to post your link, that I highly recommend, with credit to you, and realized I already did it some time back! I do still recommend it. While I think it underestimates things (e.g., we regularly hear of 2 - 300 species going extinct every day click here), it is hopefully a clarion call for many to do what they can (as I know you and your wife are). "Your action, magnified by a few thousand others, makes all the difference in the world"--Dave Brower [paraphrased from an interview I had the great honor of doing with him in the late seventies click here] I forget if it's in the interview, but most of his words stuck like glue to my wobbly brain, likely modified over time: "We should act like we are sane, while we still think we are." "What I worry about is the human tendency to put 'photo finishes' on things."

As for the title of that interview as posted here, Dave's son said of the title, "He seems to fit the bill." [We were warned that folks wouldn't listen to the second coming, and I've often added, "Especially if they came in the form of a hitchhiker in Utah."]

But to your point: I long ago, as in 1980 or so, had a good friend of mine, a former head of anesthesiology in Idaho Falls, suggest the same as you just have. I had an internal conniption over that, as here is the very same guy who will be called if something happens to Reagan when he speaks in I.F. On that one, I humorously suggested that I just might send him the business!

My objection is that I've worked with kids all my life, and aside from just enjoying it, they truly gave me hope for our species. It is cultural "memes" that make us go awry.

So while I do in a real sense agree with you, that is not my hope. I would like to see bona fide education begin immediately, as my friend, Susan Schwartz, continually reminds us about.

Even at age 70, I have many projects I want to complete, as in getting my writings and inventions out the door and doing some good in bringing happiness and hope to the human race.

Right now, I'm wavering on "running" for Federal Senator from Utah (as in, "What hope can I actually offer?" I am on the ballot as an independent write-in, but have yet to heavily rework my former political site, www.voteutah.us). I am viewing it now as a writing project, as in the only one around that defines the course we should all be working on, from wherever we sit. Gotta get back to that one soon.

I don't want to go the way of the dinos, and untold millions of others, but we ARE seriously working hard on it, so it likely won't matter what I want.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 7:14:52 PM

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 3 fans, 18 articles, 1 quicklinks, 166 comments


"Natural selection is the differential survival and reproduction of individuals due to differences in phenotype. It is a key mechanism of evolution, the change in the heritable traits characteristic of a population over generations. Charles Darwin popularized the term "natural selection", contrasting it with artificial selection, which is intentional, whereas natural selection is not."

It seems to me you may be just a 'little' confused in your use of terminology, but correct me if my perception is off.

"Wealth and resources will be the "survival of the fittest" characteristic most required to survive the global catastrophe about to befall us."

It is obvious you are not talking about humans' natural viability, when referring to wealth, but rather to the private ownership (artificial selection) of the inanimate resources of the planet, by the few.

So, if I understand what you are saying, you are talking of artificial selection (individualism and pure greed) as the most valuable characteristic of humanity; which, according to this interpretation, natural selection definitely is not; as the eminent biologist, Darwin's hypothesis, was inferring it to be.

Yes, it is obvious that mankind is very close to achieving the scientific ability (AI expertise) to alter the genetic code, and thereby turn us all, into more fungible commodities.

The only cost being nature itself!!!

These consequences are nothing science seems to give one wit about, let alone how to resolve successfully for there to be any future worth living.

All that humanity has been capable of constructing (creating), when it comes to the probability of evolutionary survival, is the means and mechanisms for total destruction.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 6:43:11 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 212 articles, 3358 quicklinks, 14745 comments, 180 diaries


"Natural selection" has long been seen not just in narrow terms of "survival of the fittest," as in fit individuals, but fit species, who typically cooperate more than compete. Otherwise, I think you are "correct in your correction."



Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 7:20:42 PM

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 18 fans, 123 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1572 comments


Frankly, I don't think any of us are sufficiently expert to say we can't save human civilization from climate extinction. In fact, the size of the uncertainty is large enough here that not even world-renowned climatologists count as experts on that question. I think the only legitimate consensus is that the situation is grave.


Given a verifiably grave situation, simply giving up amounts to self-fulfilling prophecy: believing (on insufficient evidence) that we're doomed simply GUARANTEES that we're doomed.


Assuming no one here KNOWS that we're doomed, I joined this conversation to offer a suggestion--based on Klein's analysis--of what we might do. I find it rather galling that no one is discussing my suggestion--or offering other plausible suggestions of their own.


Maybe I should give up--based on my fellow humans' lack of interest in political ACTION.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 at 7:36:42 PM

