Capitalism, American style; a failing system, no longer a model for the world

From flickr.com: Capitalism Works For Me! at Ingenuity Fest {MID-106882}
Capitalism Works For Me! at Ingenuity Fest
(Image by SPACES (Cleveland))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Capitalism has worked well in various countries over time; in fact, we can say that it once worked quite well in America. But those days are coming to an end and we can conclude that the form of capitalism currently practiced in America is no longer working in the best interests of this country and a large portion of its people.

However, it still works beautifully for those at the top of the income spectrum; the powerful Corporatists who we might say "manage" it and use their power to acquire more and more personal income and wealth. Americans watch with a sense of trepidation as the lion's share of new income generated flows to those at the top, and an increasing number of the American people no longer receive their fair share.

Capitalism; a Love Story, was a hilarious, very cynical portrayal of America's system of capitalism. I thoroughly enjoyed how Michael Moore portrayed the masters of Corporatism. But what was portrayed in that movie is no laughing matter for the many millions of Americans whose quality of life has been greatly diminished over decades because of the way this system has been rigged to work against them.

The beginning of the transformation of the U.S. manufacturing sector from one that utilized the skills of American workers to one now greatly dependent on foreign workers had its roots in the late 1970's and early 1980's when huge corporations such as GE began to move jobs overseas.

GE's CEO Jack Welch strongly argued that corporations owed their primary allegiance to stockholders and not to employees; and that companies needed to seek lower labor costs and maximize their profits wherever such labor was the cheapest. His corporate colleagues quickly embraced that management philosophy.

Mr. Welch showed he had no allegiance to U.S. workers but he still wanted those same workers to be loyal to him and buy the products that GE was producing in other countries. Nothing like being a complete hypocrite is there? That trend in outsourcing jobs continued to escalate in the 1990's and really took off when America made the turn into the 21st Century. America's world class manufacturing system was decimated and has never been the same.

At this point in time Corporate America and the U.S. system of capitalism are doing a fabulous job of providing jobs for foreign workers all over the world. Corporations are sending out this message about jobs in this country: "American workers need not apply. But be sure you keep buying our products."

There are those who totally dismiss the premise that American capitalism no longer works and that is a failing system. They maintain that it is still the most successful economic system in the world and still a model for the rest of the world's developed nations.

Well, unfortunately that belief is wrong, wrong and totally wrong. Model for the rest of the world? If we really want to see the system of capitalism that, based on the time honored principles of true capitalism, and how it should work for the good of a country and its people, we must look to another nation.

That model of a truly effective system of capitalism can be found in the nation of Germany. Talk about success and effectiveness; let's take a look at the successes of the German system works and why it deserves the great amount of respect and admiration it receives from other countries.

There are many reasons why Germany's manufacturing sector and economy are so strong but it's mainly because that country's corporations and government fully realize that it's the nation's workers that deserve the most credit. American CEOs would find it very difficult to understand how Germany has been able to create a manufacturing atmosphere in which unions, management, and government are able to work closely together in meeting common objectives.

In America as capitalism has undergone this transformation, thousands of plants have been closed, millions of U.S workers have lost their jobs, but there is one group that has greatly benefited from what has happened and that is the CEOs and their outrageous salaries.

In a 2016 Bloomberg survey of CEO pay around the world the average salary of a U.S. CEO was $16.95 million. In contrast those in Germany earned about half that, $8.36 million, and Japan was at $2.4 million. So it looks like the CEOs in America are in a class by themselves; and the next question should be why in the world do they deserve so much more in salary; for outsourcing jobs?

Here's one of many articles that one can find all over the internet which extols the virtues of the German system, why it works so well for most everyone in that country. Its system of capitalism is very similar to the one that once was practiced in America. Here's more evidence of why it is considered to one of the very best, if not the best, in the world.

While the U.S. trade deficit with other nations of the world reached $502.3 billion in 2016 and the deficit with China was $347 billion of that total, Germany has no deficit. In 2016 it had a record-setting trade surplus of $270 billion and its trade surplus with the U.S. was $65 billion.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

So as more and more money is acquired by those at the top, the more consumer purchasing power suffers and, with it, the economy. That's exactly why the America brand of capitalism is failing and capitalism, German style, should now be considered as the model for the world; the way true capitalism should be practiced

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:43:01 PM

dale ruff

Capitalism, an ideology and system based on the accumulation and concentration of wealth (and thus power) has never worked for the ordinary person.


Modern capitalism arose on the back of African slaves. American wealth was created by slaves. The slave owners got rich and ran the country (of the first 12 Presidents, 10 owned slaves and one of the non-slave owners supported slavery). After slavery was abolished in favor of "free labor," or wage slavery, the banks and corporations ran the country, leaving most Americans poor.


The booms of the 20's led to the Great Depression, where tens of millions were unemployed and displaced. After WWii, the middle class, with strong union support, thrived for a few decades, before Reagan reversed their progress, and since 1989, the median wage has declined by 40%..


So capitalism worked for only a brief time when constrained by a strong labor movement, strikes, and the enviable position of the Us after WWII; this era was ended when Reagan tripled the debt, lowered taxes on the rich by 70%, raised taxes on the middle class 11 times, and destroyed the labor movement.


For that reason, I refuse to accept capitalism has worked for ordinary people. it was fueled by the privatization of the Enclosure Acts in England, which threw the free yeomen and their Commons to the wolf, creating the world of Dickens; wage slavery, child labor, blackening soot everywhere, and the rise of the industrial tycoons.


Today, the only nations that have fairly unrestrained capitalism are examples of growing and unsustainable inequalty. Where inequality and mass poverty is not common, it is because of sate restraints and workers' rights to contain the trajectory of capitalism to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.


Capitalism is now globalized as Marx predicted and 6 billionaires own than 3 billion people. Capitalism, which is an elaborate Ponzi scheme because concentraition of wealth is based on squeezing more and more profit out of labor and siphoning to to the top,has "worked" to create a fabulous uberrich class but has sunk, through wars, imperialism and slave labor in 3d world countries, the formerly wealthy nations of India and China into poverty, from which they are now just emerging.


in the richest nation on earth, the early growth was fueled by slavery, the later growth by wage slavery, and today by financial manipulation which creates wealth and increasing poverty without creating any real value.


Capitalism has worked for the rich, the greedy, the war lords, the exploiters. it has almost never worked for ordinary people. it's time to replace it with a system that is both just and sustainable. It helps to understand that a once successful system has not now failed, but it has only fulfilled its end goal of total concentration of wealth at the price of massive poverty, where billions live on less than $2 a day while billionaires make hundreds of thousands a day without doing anything more than owning stocks in a market that is also a Ponzie scheme.


Michael, I agree that capitalism must go but only wish to note that for almost all its history, it has been destructive for ordinary people and the environment. It is a system based on a false concept of human nature and a history of bloodshed.


I also wish to point out that the counter-example of Germany is a short-lived situation: "

Study: Income inequality reaches new high in Germany

The divide between rich and poor in Germany is increasing, a new study has found. With fewer Germans advancing out of poverty compared to 20 years ago..." nw.com

I applaud your article, noting only my disagreement that capitalism has gone from success to failure. it has been a disaster for humanity and mother earth from its beginnings in the Atlantic Slave Trade and the privatization which turned the Commons into private property of the rich.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:30:38 PM

