Candidates for Lying

Which Liar below is the most responsible for Donald Trump's War on Democracy?

1. Donald Trump - Since taking office, Trump has made 7,645 'false or misleading claims'. In October he said 1,200 things that were false or misleading, according to Fact Checker database, Since taking office, the president has lied about everything from immigration figures to the number of burgers he served to the Clemson football team at the White House last week.

2. Michael Cohen - Cohen lied about a Trump Organization plan to build a skyscraper in the Russian capital. Republicans at the hearing last week claim he is lying when he said: "I made these misstatements to be consistent with individual 1's political messaging and out of loyalty to individual 1." Republicans argue that because he lied about the skyscraper and allegedly wanted to work in the White House, we should not believe anything else that he knows about individual 1.

3. Lindsey Graham and Republicans who ardently support a man they once described as a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot." Graham says he has a duty to his constituents to advance Republican policy, and argues, his close friendship with Trump has allowed him to influence the president on such topics as Syria (where Trump has agitated to remove all U.S. troops) and Venezuela.

Republican policy - Graham wants to make sure Trump stays in office because he is 'hell-bent' on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lindsey Graham, Sara Huckabee, Christians and the right wingers have one thing in common, the believe that you can shoot someone on 5th avenue as long as they aren't a child or fetus.

Graham and the Trumpsters want Trump to survive long enough so they can help the God of the Bible. God tells them loud and clear that "He is the Author of life" and every human being is a unique creation designed to reflect the glory of God.

Every human being would include Donald J. Trump, a human being that lies, cheats his employees, has affairs with Porn Stars and gets excited in the presence of dictators who starve, torture and worked to death the people in the "hermit kingdom." Trump likes Real Leaders who torture and murder the young American, Otto Warmbier.

The Lord says to the South Carolina Republican, "Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you" (Jeremiah 1:25) and you need to fill the next open seat on the nation's highest court with a prolife conservative judge like Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh so we can overturn Roe Vs. Wade.

4. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Kim, a REAL LEADER, says that he was unaware of the alleged mistreatment of an American college student who died after being imprisoned for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster.

5. Russia's Vladimir Putin - Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.

6. Bernie Sanders - June 12, 2016 - Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that he would "take our campaign for transforming the Democratic Party into the convention," refusing to concede the presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton though not explicitly saying he would challenge her for it.

July 12, 2016 - Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) brought his insurgent presidential campaign to a close, 13 DAYS Before the Convention, Tuesday morning and offered a robust endorsement to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.